Anish R. Kadakia, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GLENVIEW, Ill., Nov. 2, 2021

Anish R. Kadakia, MD, has been providing exceptional medical services to the Glenview, IL area for over twenty years. Dr. Kadakia is an Orthopedic Surgeon who specializes in foot and ankle surgeries for his patients at Comprehensive Orthopedic and Spine Care at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. In his eight years at the hospital, he has helped numerous patients regain mobility and live with less pain.



In addition to his work as an Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Kadakia is the co-author of Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery, published with co-author Dr. Mark Myerson in 2019. He teaches as a Professor at Northwestern University and works with residents, fellows, and medical students during their training. Dr. Kadakia also frequently uses his expertise and advanced knowledge of the subject as an expert witness in legal matters.



To remain abreast of developments in the medical field, Dr. Kadakia is a member of the Illinois Orthopedic Society, the American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society, the American Orthopedic Association, the Société Internationale de Chirurgie Orthopédique et de Traumatologie (SICOT), and he is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.



He has received many recognitions and awards for his time in medicine, including: Top Orthopaedic Doctor Chicago Magazine (2020); Top Orthopaedic Doctor Chicago Magazine (2018); AAOS Achievement Award American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery – AAOS (2017); James Stack Teaching Award Orthopaedic Surgery (2016); Top 16 Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Surgeon in North America Orthopaedics This Week (2015); William S. Smith Resident Teaching Award University of Michigan – Department of Orthopaedic Surgery (2011), Patients' Choice Award (2008-2014, 2017, 2018) On-Time Doctor Award (2009, 2014, 2017, 2018), Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2010-2013, 2016-2018), Patients' Choice 5th Anniversary Award (2012-2014), Top 10 Doctor – Metro Area (2014), Top 10 Doctor – City (2014), and Top 10 Doctor – State (2014).



On a personal note, Dr. Kadakia supports numerous charities, including Charity Water, St. Judes, and Steps To Walk. He works with local Meals on Wheels chapters to support his community, and has previously visited India to help build schools, and visited Bangladesh to help install water systems for schools.



Dr. Kadakia would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his mentor Mark Myerson, MD; and his brother Nimish Kadakia, MD, who inspired him in his career.



For more information, visit https://www.northwestern.edu/ or https://www.nm.org/.

