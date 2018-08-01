Anita Shapiro, Practising Law Institute President, Named As A Fellow Of The College Of Law Practice Management

Fellows are distinguished law practice management professionals who represent law firms, educational institutions, professional associations and other organizations that contribute to excellence in law practice management. They are nominated by their peers each year and elected by Trustees of the College. "I am deeply honored to be named a COLPM Fellow in this year's class of distinguished leaders," said Ms. Shapiro. "It is tremendously inspiring to be added to the list of the organization's extraordinary Fellows dating back to 1994."

Ms. Shapiro joined PLI in 1999 and has served as its President since 2015. In 2014 she was selected as a Fellow with the American Bar Foundation and in 2018 she was recognized as one of the "100 Leading Legal Consultants and Strategists of 2018" by Lawdragon.

COLPM was formed in 1994 to honor and recognize distinguished law practice management professionals, to set standards of achievement for others in the profession, and to fund and assist projects that enhance the highest quality of law practice management.

ABOUT PLI: Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. The essence of PLI's mission is a commitment to the pro bono community, with over 98,000 attendees at its pro bono programs this past year. Founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson, PLI provides the highest quality accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats, which are delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel and U.S. and international government regulators. For more information, please visit the PLI website at www.pli.edu.

