AnitaB.org Names 2020 Winners for Top Companies for Women Technologists

BELMONT, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org's annual Grace Hopper Celebration has awarded The New York Times Company, UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) and ADP as Winners of the organization's 2020 Top Companies for Women Technologists.

Top Companies for Women Technologists is a national benchmarking program that identifies key inclusivity trends, looks specifically at technical employees and awards companies that are making the most progress toward equity. This year's report surveyed 51 companies with more than 500,000 technologists.

"I am thrilled to honor this year's Winners who are working to rewrite the technology industry's definition of diversity, equity and inclusion and are continuing to invest in talent at all levels across their organizations," said AnitaB.org president and CEO, Brenda Darden Wilkerson. "These companies are living examples of what it means to build a world of truly inclusive technology."

