AnitaB.org Names ADP the Top Large Company for Women Technologists

"I am thrilled to honor this year's Winners who are working to rewrite the technology industry's definition of diversity, equity and inclusion and are continuing to invest in talent at all levels across their organizations," said AnitaB.org president and CEO, Brenda Darden Wilkerson. "These companies are living examples of what it means to build a world of truly inclusive technology."

The 2020 Top Companies program collected and analyzed data on more than a half million U.S. technologists from 51 companies segmented by technical workforce size. ADP earned the highest score among the 11 participating companies with a large technical workforce (10,000+).

"We are extremely honored to be recognized as a 2020 Top Companies Winner for Women Technologists," said Aisha Thomas-Petit, chief diversity, inclusion and corporate social responsibility officer for ADP. "Representation is critical, especially in the world of technology where you're at the crux of innovation. As we design new technology to change the world of work, ADP remains steadfast in driving better representation of women. Our Global Product and Technology organization stays close to industry benchmarks and has goals and accountability measures in place to drive progress. We have strategic external partnerships as well that cultivate recruiting pipelines, and we support philanthropic organizations that nurture the development of girls and women in the technology field at large, helping them become the formidable tech leaders they have all the potential to be."

The respected program helps organizations discover areas where they can improve to help build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive future. The assessment considers key factors including overall representation; representation by career level; trends in hiring, retention and advancement; leadership representation; and representation by race and gender. Policies and programs linked to greater representation are considered as well, including caregiver leave, flextime policies, gender pay equity policies, diversity and inclusion training, sponsorship programs and employee resource groups.

The full results of the 2020 Top Companies for Women Technologists can be found here. To learn more about ADP's culture of inclusion, visit https://tech.adp.com/careers/culture/inclusion-diversity/.

