Anitoa Extends its SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Nucleic Acid Test Capability to Include the Detection of Omicron

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anitoa Systems, a Silicon Valley biotech company has added its SARS-CoV2 Rapid Nucleic Acid Test portfolio to include the detection of Omicron and Delta mutations, which are designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) as COVID-19 variants of concern (VOC).

Anitoa Systems, LLC

Anitoa released 2 new test kits: CE-IVD certified SARS-CoV-2 and Delta Variant Kit and Research Use Only (RUO) SARS-CoV-2, Delta, and Omicron Kit. Anitoa combines an in-house portable Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) instrument called Maverick, with its innovative "one-step" reverse transcription qPCR (RT-qPCR) reagent for testing SARS-CoV-2 and Variants. This solution eliminates the cumbersome process of package and transporting patient samples to a central lab and the additional steps of tedious sample-prep prior to running RT-PCR. This saves time and reduces risks of cross-contamination. Moreover, Anitoa's portable solution is more accurate, as it avoids false-negative readings due to the degradation of viral RNAs in the sample when transported.

With Anitoa's solution, patient samples, such as throat or nasal swaps, can be applied directly to the portable instrument on-site without the need to freeze, transport and thaw the samples in the lab. The Maverick RT-qPCR device has a sophisticated 4-plex optical multiplexing subsystem to detect multiple gene targets in one sample, and it take about 45 minutes from sample to results. Maverick is powered by a unique CMOS biosensor chip developed by Anitoa. The CMOS biosensor integrates many sensing and processing functions necessary for qPCR in a single silicon chip, thus significantly reducing the footprint and cost. Maverick qPCR instrument is CE-certified, and US FDA-registered.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 almost 2 years ago, millions of lives have been lost and many more are negatively impacted. As countries around the world struggle to combat emerging variants, effective screening test for the virus is vital for containing its spread.

"As a key supplier of equipment and materials for detecting SAR-Cov-2, Anitoa is closely monitoring all current and emerging variants of this deadly virus to ensure that our test solutions are relevant to the need of the people combating this disease" says Dr. Zhimin Ding, CEO of Anitoa Systems.

About Anitoa

Anitoa Systems, a medical device technology start-up established in 2013 with headquarter in Sunnyvale, California, develops highly integrated and portable bio-sensor devices for molecular detection, based on its unique CMOS image sensor-based fluorescence and chemiluminescence molecular imaging. By replacing the traditional bulky and costly photon-multiplier tube (PMT) and CCD-based optical sub-systems, Anitoa's ultra-low-light CMOS sensor technology enables a new generation of compact and inexpensive molecular testing platforms targeting infectious, oncology and cardio-vascular markers. Anitoa manufactures its qPCR instruments and test kits in Hangzhou, China and Fremont, California.

For media contact, please write to Li Liu at [email protected] or call (408) 887-6026.

SOURCE Anitoa Systems, LLC