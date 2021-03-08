Anitox Names New Global Director of Nutrition and Live Production

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anitox, the global leader in pathogen control and milling efficiency programs for the primary meat, egg and fish production sectors, announced that Dr. Enrique Montiel joined the company as Director of Nutrition and Live Production on Monday, March 1.

Dr. Montiel is a leading veterinarian who has worked in the poultry and animal health sector for the past 25 years. Most recently he served as Director of Global Avian Veterinary Services for Merial, then as Senior Veterinarian for Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health. Dr. Montiel holds a Master of Science focused in Avian pathology and immunology, and a Ph.D. in Poultry Science from University of Georgia, where he studied the influence of feeding program on immune responses in broiler breeders.

"We are thrilled to welcome a leader and subject matter expert of Dr. Montiel's caliber to our team," said Tom Glomsky, Anitox's Chief Revenue Officer, "Given his strong academic history studying the impact of feed programs in poultry and professional track record at leading animal health institutions, Dr. Montiel is perfectly positioned to provide support and direction to our technical team, as we work to shine an ever-brighter spotlight on important issues facing our industry such as feed as a fomite."

Dr. Montiel added, "I am excited to join the Anitox team at a such a critical time for our industry. As I hit the ground running, I am eager to continue working with customers and stakeholders across the industry as we work together to employ the best technology available to control pathogens and ensure feed ingredient microbial quality. I look forward to working with the Anitox team as we seek to build greater understanding of the advantages technologies like Termin-8 and Finio bring to effectiveness of vaccine and gut health programs."

Global pathogen control specialist Anitox is a privately owned and operated company with more than 100 employees worldwide. Its mission is to partner with the world's food producers to develop and deliver innovative programs to efficiently produce safer food. It operates in more than 60 countries across the globe, specializing in innovative feed sanitization solutions that offer residual protection, such as Termin-8 and Finio, and in milling efficiency.

