Aniview is approved by IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework as part of its efforts to increase data protection transparency to consumers

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aniview LTD announced their approved status as the latest VENDOR to join IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent framework (the Framework).

The framework, which was launched in April 2018, is designed to help all parties in the digital advertising chain ensure that they comply with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ePrivacy Directive when processing personal data or accessing and/or storing information on a user's device, such as cookies, advertising identifiers, device identifiers and other tracking technologies.

The Framework was developed by IAB Europe in collaboration with organisations and professionals in the digital advertising industry. It provides transparency to consumers about how, and by whom, their personal data is processed. It also enables users to express choices. Moreover, the TCF enables vendors engaged in programmatic advertising to know ahead of time whether their own and/or their partners' transparency and consent status allows them to lawfully process personal data for online advertising and related purposes.

Through the Framework, publishers can continue funding themselves through relevant online advertising, and brands can continue to reach their audiences. All the while and most importantly, consumer privacy is protected.

Joining IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent framework is another important step for us to create a safe environment for our clients, as we are fully committed to the highest standards of transparency, said Alon Carmel CEO of Aniview.

The added registration of Aniview LTD to the Framework, further bolsters IAB Europe's mission to raise the standard and trust in digital advertising across Europe.

Aniview's patented technology provides a full ecosystem for serving video ads. Established in 2013, the company is dedicated to changing the landscape of video advertising through innovative technology. Amongst Aniview's clients are Premium publishers, networks, and advertisers around the world, who are utilizing Aniview's technology to deliver billions of monthly impressions.

