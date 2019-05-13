Anixa Biosciences Announces Completion of Cchek™ Analytical Verification at CLIA Laboratory

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system to fight cancer, today announced that its Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation (Cchek™ PCC) test successfully passed all required initial analytical verification studies en route to commercialization and implementation in the ResearchDx facility.

Having completed this major validation milestone, ResearchDx, a CLIA-certified laboratory, is now processing the clinical trial samples received from Anixa's study collaborators and incorporating the resulting data into the Anixa Artificial Intelligence Training Dataset. This signals the start of the Database Generation phase of the ResearchDx clinical validation of Anixa's Cchek™ PCC test.

Dr. Amit Kumar, CEO of Anixa Biosciences, stated, "We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the Initial Assay Verification. We are now actively building and training the required Neural Network. This milestone demonstrates that we have advanced Cchek™ from a research environment to a commercial laboratory, an important milestone on our path to commercialization."

Dr. Mathew Moore, Principal of ResearchDx, stated, "The Cchek™ PCC test is a novel and highly sensitive assay designed for the early detection of prostate cancer. We are excited to continue to collaborate with Anixa on its innovative Cchek™ platform, and we look forward to the process of commercialization of the Cchek™ technology."

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa is developing a cancer immunotherapy program, which uses chimeric endocrine receptor t-cell (CER-T) technology, a novel type of CAR-T. Its Cchek™ liquid biopsy technology is a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for early detection of solid tumors based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. This technology enables cancer detection in its earliest stages in efforts to treat patients when the disease is most curable. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

About ResearchDx

ResearchDx is a "full service" Contract Diagnostics Organization dedicated to the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic testing for the clinical, clinical research and biopharmaceutical industries. All diagnostic development and testing services are supported by Pacific Diagnostics (PacificDx), ResearchDx's CLIA approved, College of American Pathology accredited and GxP compliant reference laboratory, and Custom Diagnostics (CustomDx), ResearchDx's ISO13485 accredited manufacturing facility. Additional information is available at https://researchdx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

