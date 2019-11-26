Anixa Biosciences Announces Genesis Research to Join Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Study

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer, today announced the addition of Genesis Research, LLC to the ongoing Cchek™ prostate cancer detection study.

Genesis Research, LLC the research arm of Genesis Healthcare Partners, based in San Diego, CA, joins a large and growing team of collaborators advancing Anixa's Cchek™ artificial intelligence driven liquid biopsy technology toward commercialization. Genesis Research will provide patient samples in support of clinical validation of Anixa's Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation test.

Study enrollment will be led by Genesis Research's Medical Director, Dr. Paul Dato. Dr. Dato commented, "This is an exciting opportunity for research personnel at Genesis Healthcare Partners to collaborate with Anixa and explore the potential of immune cells to detect the presence of Prostate Cancer."

Dr. Franklin Gaylis, Chief Scientific Officer at Genesis Healthcare Partners, has endorsed the collaboration between the two organizations and commented, "Genesis Healthcare Partners has an active research program focused on the early detection of Prostate Cancer. Our collaboration with Anixa provides a great opportunity to explore the potential for developing a liquid biopsy for detecting Prostate Cancer."

Amit Kumar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Anixa stated, "We are pleased to have Genesis Research join our expanding group of Cchek™ collaboration partners. Our team of collaborators have been and continue to be instrumental in the development of our early cancer detection technology. We look forward to Genesis Research's participation as we prepare for commercial launch of the Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation test in the coming weeks."

About Cchek™

Cchek™ is an early cancer detection technology, that measures a patient's immunological response to a malignancy by analyzing immune system cells in peripheral blood. The goal is to utilize the technology to determine a patient's cancer status from a simple blood draw, eliminating the need for a biopsy, which can be an expensive, painful and invasive procedure. Further, conventional methods using current cancer screening tests often lack accuracy and reliability. Anixa's orthogonal approach using flow cytometry coupled with artificial intelligence provides an alternative method that offers improved affordability, efficacy and efficiency. To date, Anixa has successfully used Cchek™ to detect the presence of 20 different cancers including lung, colon, breast and prostate. The robust cancer detection performance of Cchek™ makes it a platform from which multiple cancer diagnostic tests may be developed. The first such test, a prostate cancer confirmation test, is slated for commercial launch by the end of 2019.

Genesis Research, LLC

Genesis Research is the wholly owned research subsidiary of Genesis Healthcare Partners, San Diego's largest premier multi-specialty independent private physician practice, dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of urologic conditions, digestive health issues and many cancers. With 15 offices located throughout San Diego County, Genesis Healthcare Partners' team of medical professionals provides access to cutting-edge technology and minimally invasive treatments. Additional information is available at www.mygenesishealth.com.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio includes a cancer vaccine technology focused on the immunization against α-Lactalbumin to prevent triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), as well as a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. The company's diagnostic portfolio consists of Cchek™, a liquid biopsy technology for early detection of solid tumors based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

