Anixa Biosciences to Present at Artificial Intelligence Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on using the body's immune system to fight cancer, today announced that it will present data from its ongoing studies utilizing Cchek™, Anixa's artificial intelligence (AI) driven early cancer detection technology, at the 30th Anniversary AACR Special Conference – Convergence: Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Prediction in Cancer. This AACR special conference will cover the state of research in understanding cancer from incident to early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment using big data and machine learning. The meeting will be held October 14–17, 2018 in Newport, Rhode Island and will attended by global leaders in the intersection of cancer research and artificial intelligence. To receive a copy of the presentation, please email your request to AACR-AI-2018@anixa.com starting October 17, 2018 and include your name, title, and contact information.

"We are pleased to be presenting our latest data on Cchek™ at this special Artificial Intelligence conference. This poster will discuss prostate cancer detection, which we have previously announced is our first commercial focus. The data will discuss Cchek™'s ability to distinguish between tumor bearing and healthy individuals as well as between tumor bearing and those with benign prostate conditions, such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is well known that the majority of men (upwards of 85-90%) who get prostate biopsies do not have cancer. The current screening technique, which measures circulating levels of prostate specific antigen (PSA), causes many men to undergo unnecessary biopsies due to its poor accuracy. Our recent Cchek™ data demonstrates that many of these unneeded biopsies may be avoided. More details of the ongoing study will be available after the presentation," stated Dr. Amit Kumar, President and CEO of Anixa.

American Association of Cancer Research (AACR)

The American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) (www.aacr.org) is a 501(c)(3) public charity headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The mission of the AACR is to prevent and cure cancer through research, education, communication and collaboration. Through its programs and services, the AACR fosters cancer research and related biomedical science; accelerates the dissemination of new research findings among scientists and others dedicated to the conquest of cancer; promotes science education and training; and advances the understanding of cancer causes, prevention, diagnosis and treatment throughout the world.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, is harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa is developing both diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer early, when it is most curable, and to treat those afflicted once diagnosed. It is developing the CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. It is also developing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) based immuno-therapy drugs which genetically engineer a patient's own immune cells to fight cancer. Anixa also continually examines emerging technologies in complementary or related fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

