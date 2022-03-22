Anjalts Conscious Hip-Hop Single 'Times We R Living' Rises Up Female Producers

IXOmusic celebrates Women History Month with a song release from rising female producer/songwriter

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When female producers and songwriters are still too few and far between on the music scene, one multi-talented divergent is carving her own path with her eclectic production style and sound. Listeners are tuning in to her alternative blend of eco-conscious Hip Pop, Melodic Trip-Hop once lost but never forgotten, and Psychedelic fusion that pops on any playlist. But, amidst the spotlights and shining female stars slowly making traction, the reality shows a much different picture for women in music.

According to a Statista study in the music industry, only two percent of producers were female, while approximately 98 percent were male. Since 2020, Female Producers have decreased. A figure that has pretty much remained the same since the past decade. It's a gap that rising Producers & Songwriters like Anjalts hope to change in the near future.

"I think it's the small milestones we have to acknowledge & celebrate during Women History Month for young female music producers emerging now," states Elle Asti, CEO and founder of IXO Music, a women-owned and operated indie label that empowers multi-talented artists like Anjalts to the front lines. "It's optimistic to see great role models for female music producers appear when the choices are so scarce," continues Asti. "We are still struggling to change that perception about strong women in music who are brilliantly multi-talented to just down-play them into scarcely dressed, high-heeled sexualized objects on stage. It cannot be the only way for women to feel proud of who they are to make it in the music field. It's that untold story that leaders in the music industry should pay attention to and change that gap of only two percent female producers that remains today, a decade later," highlights Asti.

"Anjalts has since released seven singles with her latest song, 'Times We R Living' streaming on most major platforms. With more visualizer-type video premiering soon on her YouTube channel.

The Amazonian songwriter/producer is also set to release her much anticipated 12 song project with IXO Music for 2022.

