Anjar Co. & Becker Associates Ink Deal To License Wham-O Classic Toys To Winning Moves As Licensing Program Ramps Up

STAMFORD, Conn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjar Co. & Becker Associates, the exclusive licensing agency for Wham-O, sign Winning Moves Games USA in a deal to market classic, retro-style Wham-O legacy toys. Wham-O is known for its hit toys, including Frisbee, Hula Hoop, Super Ball, Hacky Sack, Slip 'N Slide, Trac-Ball, and Boogie Board. The line is scheduled to launch in Spring 2022. The Winning Moves deal follows closely on the heels of the licensing deal with Jazwares for a range of Wham-O Branded Pet Toys.

"Winning Moves Games USA is proud to announce it has signed a licensing agreement with Anjar and Wham-O to bring back the classic versions of Frisbee, Super Ball, Hacky Sack, Trac Ball and many other classic Wham-O toys. For more than 25 years Winning Moves Games USA has built a positive reputation as a leader in the world of classic, retro, cool and fun games. Now we're going to bring that same passion for gaming into the world of classic outdoor toys, and there's no better brand to work with than the iconic Wham-O," said Philip Orbanes Jr., President of Winning Moves Games USA.

"The Wham-O Team is very pleased to have Winning Moves as a new partner to further enhance our legendary brands with their innovative product and packaging concepts, and their complementary distribution channels," says Wham-O President, Todd Richards.

"For almost 75 years, Wham-O has been responsible for many of the most memorable toys for multiple generations of children," says Wham-O Head of Product Development and Licensing, David Huang.

Patti Becker, CEO of Becker Associates adds, "We're so excited the classic, retro versions of Wham-O brands are in the hands of Winning Moves. The backyard is the new vacation spot, and with the increased popularity of classic retro products, and the surge in outdoor play, the timing couldn't be better for Winning Moves to capitalize on the extraordinary brand awareness and appeal of Wham-O's amazing toys!"

Anjar & Becker Associates are building a global licensing program for Wham-O's iconic toy brands across all product categories, including apparel, branded promotional products, pet products, and crafts and activities.

Other recent Wham-O licensees include Zuru's Mini Brands and Slip 'N Slide Island. Slip 'N Slide Island is a new reality competition series launching this summer on NBC. The first episode will premier August 8, 2021 , immediately following the Closing Ceremony of the Summer Olympics. Bobby Moynihan of SNL fame will host the series.

About Winning Moves Games USA

Winning Moves Games USA is a Massachusetts based maker of both new and classic board games, card games and puzzles including PASS THE PIGS®, NO STRESS CHESS®, and many more wonderful family favorites. Since 1995 Winning Moves Games USA has delighted game players with hours of fun-filled, safe entertainment at a reasonable price. Winning Moves Games USA's games are available at specialty book, toy & game retailers nationwide and at www.winning-moves.com.

About Wham-O

Wham-O Inc. is a toy company based in Carson, California, known for creating and marketing many of the most popular toys over the past 73 years with brands that include Hula Hoop®, Frisbee®, Slip 'N Slide®, Super Ball®, Trac-Ball®, Hacky Sack®, & Boogie Board®. Wham-O is a lifestyle brand steeped in the cultural tradition of classic, well-made toys.

About Anjar & Becker Associates

Anjar & Becker Associates are award-winning IP licensing and brand management agencies, who provide international licensing and distribution opportunities to the toy and game industry, and brand extensions into pets, apparel, promotional products, fitness, wellness, publishing, bed and bath, and footwear. Anjar & Becker Associates have licensed more than 1,000 products, including products co-branded with Disney®, Pokémon®, Sesame Street®, Nickelodeon®, Warner Bros.®, Marvel®, G.I. Joe®, Barbie®, The Simpsons®, Batman®, Spider-Man®, Superman®, Hello Kitty®, Smiley®, Steve Kaufman®, and Anne Geddes®. Anjar & Becker Associates are the exclusive licensing agent for some of the most famous and iconic brands in the world, including Wham-O®, Frisbee®, Hula Hoop®, Super Ball®, Hacky Sack®, Slip 'N Slide®, Boogie Board®, and Trac-Ball®, Sophie la Girafe® Timber Tots®, Steve Kaufman® (Andy Warhol's protégé), and Anne Geddes®. In 2021, Anjar & Becker Associates were recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Figures in Toy and Game Design. Anjar's founder, James R. Becker, was inducted into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame in 2018, on Anjar's 50th Anniversary. For more information on Anjar & Becker Associates, please visit: www.Anjar.com and www.BeckerAssociates.com.

SOURCE Winning Moves Games USA