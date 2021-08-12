Anjelica B. Hart is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SHREVEPORT, La., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjelica B. Hart is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Professional for her outstanding contributions in mental health and her unmatched dedication to her business Listening to My Hart.

Anjelica B. Hart

Having led an impressive nine-year career in the mental health field, Dr. Anjelica B. Hart is currently serving her community as a Professional and Personal Development Specialist. She utilizes her educational background in psychology and professional mental health experience to assist others, especially members of the LGBTQ+ Community. As a Personal Coach, she holds certifications in relationship coaching, cognitive-behavioral life coaching, and positive parenting (Triple P). Dr. Hart uses psychological approaches and cognitive-behavioral strategies to promote positive change in human behavior by examining common issues like anxiety, stress, motivation, and emotion.

In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Hart received her Associate's degree in Psychology at Southern University at Shreveport in 2009, followed by her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in 2012. Thereafter, she obtained her Master of Psychology degree from the University of Phoenix. She recently received a Doctor of Education (EdD) degree in Educational Psychology and Technology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. She successfully completed her final dissertation defense titled, "Learning through Minecraft: A Phenomenological Study of Game-Based Instruction in Higher Education."

In hopes of educating, encouraging, and empowering people in need, Dr. Hart established her personal coaching and professional development business, Listening to My Hart, in July 2020. She is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ Community and demonstrates her passion for helping other members within the community. By taking a Holistic Approach to Reshape Thinking (HART), Dr. Hart offers personal coaching services in areas such as self-esteem and self-confidence, unhealthy thinking styles, bullying and peer pressure, parenting, and relationships. She offers free mentoring services to teens and young adults.

As a Professional Development Specialist, Dr. Hart provides professional development within the Educational Psychology & Technology field centering on areas such as the psychology of learning, educational technology, online education, and academic success. In addition to her coaching business, Dr. Hart serves as an Instructor of Psychology, College Success Coordinator, and Online Facilitator/Course Designer at Southern University at Shreveport, Louisiana (SUSLA), and Adjunct Instructor of Psychology at Wiley College.

As a testament to her professional excellence, Dr. Hart is the recipient of several awards, including the Open Educational Resources Course Transformation Fund Award (2020), Top Counselor Recognized by Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare (2019), the Mental Health Professional Award (2018), and Mental Health Professional of the Year (2016).

To learn more, please visit https://www.listeningtomyhart.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

