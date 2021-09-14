Anjuna Security Joins Cloud Security Alliance

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjuna Security, the Confidential Cloud platform provider, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

The Anjuna platform leverages the confidential computing technologies now present in the latest generation of public clouds and servers to isolate data and application workloads from would-be attackers, rogue insiders, and malicious software. Industry-standard secure enclave technology transforms public clouds into fully trusted environments—even in untrusted geographies. These hardware-based locked computing environments ensure data privacy and protection for applications, including personally identifiable information (PII), proprietary algorithms, and AI code.

"Anjuna makes it simple and practical to use powerful hardware-level security features in clouds and servers from all major providers," said Ayal Yogev, CEO and co-founder of Anjuna. "With Anjuna, security protections deploy transparently with no changes to applications and no disruption to IT operations.

"This means the public cloud is now the safest place for business computing," Yogev added.

"We welcome Anjuna to the Cloud Security Alliance," said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. "Anjuna brings a fresh approach to the effort to create a secure cloud computing environment, and we're excited to work with them as our industry continues its efforts to help enterprises address the new frontiers in cloud services and security."

About Anjuna

Anjuna Security makes the public cloud secure for business. Software from Anjuna Security effortlessly enables enterprises to safely run even their most sensitive workloads in the public cloud. Unlike complex perimeter security solutions easily breached by insiders and malicious code, Anjuna leverages the strongest hardware-based secure computing technologies available to make the public cloud the safest computing resource available anywhere.

Anjuna is a member of the Confidential Computing Consortium, founded in 2019 under the auspices of the Linux Foundation to define and promote the adoption of confidential computing—the protection of data in use by performing computation in a hardware-based secure enclave, or Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). More than 20 industry leaders have joined the group, including Alibaba, AMD, Anjuna, ARM, Baidu, Facebook, Google Cloud, IBM, Intel Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat, Tencent, and VMware.

Anjuna is based in Palo Alto, California. To learn more, go to http://www.anjuna.io/ or email [email protected].

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

