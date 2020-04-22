Anker Innovations Donates 1.8 Million Masks to Frontline Workers and First Responders Worldwide

Anker delivered another four hundred thousand masks to California, New Jersey and New York. These donations were coordinated with state emergency operations centers, local governors and first responders.

In addition to its US-based efforts, Anker offices in Europe, China, Japan and the UAE facilitated donations of over 400,000 masks and other medical equipment to local healthcare providers.

"I am proud of our team's efforts and the efforts of others in our industry that have already made donations. But sadly, this is not enough," said Steven Yang, CEO Anker Innovations. "We are at a crucial moment in our struggle against this pandemic, and to win this fight, we need other tech and consumer electronics companies to get involved and help source and donate essential safety equipment."

New Jersey and California Governors Urge More Companies to Get Involved

"The masks Anker has donated today will help in our efforts to keep frontline workers and first responders in New Jersey safer," said Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey. "The generosity and support of companies like Anker is critical and we welcome any business, large or small, that wants to partner with us in this fight."

"The generosity and graciousness of companies like Anker has been critical for our efforts to keep the healthcare community safe. The donated masks will be distributed throughout the State of California directly to the frontline workers." said Abby Browning, Chief of Private Sector/NGO Coordination, Office of Governor Newsom.

The City of Seattle Reminds Us to Support First Responders and At-Risk Communities

"From first responders to employees staffing shelters for the homeless to nursing home and community health clinic employees, PPE is an urgently needed life-saving resource. As the first region in the country to combat COVID-19, we saw early on what can happen when proper protective gear is not available for frontline workers," said Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan. "By donating 66,000 face masks to the City of Seattle, Anker is leading by example and helping other companies to see how they can make a difference. I continue to ask our community, region and state to do all they can to ensure the protection of those who protect us."

"The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented, and it will take all of us coming together to meet this challenge," said Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best. "Having proper safety equipment for our officers is vital to maintaining the health of our employees and the community. Donations from organizations like Anker Innovations are critical in making sure people on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus get the protective equipment they need."

In addition to facemasks, front-line workers battling COVID-19 are in need of other critical protective equipment including latex-free gloves, N95 respirators and filters, plastic face and splash shields, gowns, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and more.

If you or your company is interested in providing donations, visit your state or local government websites to see which protective equipment is most needed.

Tips on how consumers can stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on the World Health Organization website at https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public or the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html .

Anker will be providing updates on its donation efforts through its Facebook page @Anker.fans.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at www.anker.com .

