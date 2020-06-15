Anker Innovations Launches New Thunderbolt™ 3 Dock
Anker Brings Universal, High-Speed Connectivity to its Accessory Line
Jun 15, 2020, 13:38 ET
BELLEVUE, Wash., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, today announced its new PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock, a best-in-class USB-C productivity solution.
This new dock features dual-display connectivity via Thunderbolt and HDMI ports, allowing users to connect two external monitors at once. It also provides Power Delivery pass-through computer charging, delivering up to 85W of power while in use.
"We are excited to work with the tech leaders at Intel to combine Anker's fast-charging technology with the highly-efficient connectivity of Thunderbolt 3," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "We hope that artists, content creators, and other users who need a multitude of hardware tools available to them at once will find our PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock to be exactly what they need."
The PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock brings the bandwidth to deliver dual-display video and the ability to provide access to multiple peripheral ports at once.
"We are happy to have Anker bring Thunderbolt 3 to the PowerExpand line," said Jason Ziller, General Manager of the Client Connectivity Division at Intel. "This upgrade to Anker's productivity series will allow users to get more out of a single computer port than ever before."
The PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock is available on Amazon for $299.99 in the United States. Germany and UK-based consumers will be able to find it on Amazon on June 29th of this year for €299.99 and £259.99, respectively.
PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock
- Provides 85W of power for charging laptops
- Supports 18W Power Delivery charging for phones
- Connect up to 2 monitors simultaneously at 60Hz
- Compatible with Mac and Windows laptops with Thunderbolt 3 ports
- SD card support
Available Now on Amazon in the US
Price: $299.99
Available in Germany and the UK on June 29th
Price: €299.99/£259.99
Anker is expected to launch more peripherals with Thunderbolt 3 technology later this year as it continues to expand its productivity offerings for USB-C laptops, including MacBooks, and PCs that are compatible with Thunderbolt 3.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore.
More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at www.anker.com.
About Intel
Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
PR Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE Anker Innovations