Anker Innovations Launches New Thunderbolt™ 3 Dock

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, today announced its new PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock, a best-in-class USB-C productivity solution.

This new dock features dual-display connectivity via Thunderbolt and HDMI ports, allowing users to connect two external monitors at once. It also provides Power Delivery pass-through computer charging, delivering up to 85W of power while in use.

"We are excited to work with the tech leaders at Intel to combine Anker's fast-charging technology with the highly-efficient connectivity of Thunderbolt 3," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "We hope that artists, content creators, and other users who need a multitude of hardware tools available to them at once will find our PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock to be exactly what they need."

The PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock brings the bandwidth to deliver dual-display video and the ability to provide access to multiple peripheral ports at once.

"We are happy to have Anker bring Thunderbolt 3 to the PowerExpand line," said Jason Ziller, General Manager of the Client Connectivity Division at Intel. "This upgrade to Anker's productivity series will allow users to get more out of a single computer port than ever before."

The PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock is available on Amazon for $299.99 in the United States. Germany and UK-based consumers will be able to find it on Amazon on June 29th of this year for €299.99 and £259.99, respectively.

PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock

- Provides 85W of power for charging laptops

- Supports 18W Power Delivery charging for phones

- Connect up to 2 monitors simultaneously at 60Hz

- Compatible with Mac and Windows laptops with Thunderbolt 3 ports

- SD card support

Available Now on Amazon in the US

Price: $299.99

Available in Germany and the UK on June 29th

Price: €299.99/£259.99

Anker is expected to launch more peripherals with Thunderbolt 3 technology later this year as it continues to expand its productivity offerings for USB-C laptops, including MacBooks, and PCs that are compatible with Thunderbolt 3.

