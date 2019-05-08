Anker Launches First PowerIQ 3.0 Mobile Charger

The Anker PowerPort+ Atom III (Two Ports) is the first wall charger with PowerIQ 3.0. It can output a total of 60W via its USB-A and USB-C ports. Like other entries in the Atom series, it uses highly-efficient GaN (gallium nitride) semiconductors instead of silicon. This allows for a significantly reduced size compared to traditional chargers—15% smaller than a MacBook 60W stock charger.

"The fast-charging capability of mobile devices is now faster than ever thanks to USB-C, but the industry continues to get fragmented due to manufacturers choosing different fast-charging protocols for their products, which creates confusion," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "With PowerIQ 3.0, the latest generation of Anker chargers and batteries can communicate with all of these protocols, allowing them to identify and fast-charge any device, from laptops and tablets to smartphones and even PD compatible gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch™. From now on, consumers can rely on a single charger to charge virtually all of their devices fast."

The Anker PowerPort+ Atom III (Two Ports) is available now on Amazon.com for $42.99. More details on the entire lineup of PowerIQ 3.0 products will be announced in the coming weeks.

PowerPort+ Atom III (Two Ports) Product Specifications:

Total Wattage: 60W

Input: 100 - 240V ~ 1.8A 50 - 60Hz

USB-C PowerIQ 3.0 Output: 5V ⎓ 2.4A / 9V ⎓ 3A / 15V ⎓ 3A / 20V ⎓ 2.25A

USB-A PowerIQ 2.0 Output: 5V ⎓ 2.4A / 9V ⎓ 1.66A / 12V ⎓ 1.25A

Dimensions: 2.67 × 2.71 × 1.10 in. / 68 × 69 × 29 mm

GaN Semiconductors

About Anker

Anker is part of Anker Innovations and a leader in mobile charging technologies for the home, car, and on-the-go. This includes its industry-leading line of Power Delivery adapters and high-speed charging accessories. More information about Anker and its charging solutions can be found at www.anker.com .

About Anker Innovations Ltd.

Anker Innovations Ltd. is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of innovative consumer devices. This is being led by its five key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, Roav and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and its products can be found at www.anker.com.

