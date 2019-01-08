Anker Launches Its First MFi Certified USB-C to Lightning Cable

Product Details:

Size: 3 ft

Color: White

Shipping Date: February 20th, 2019

MSRP: $15.99

The PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cable is now available for pre-sale at

https://www.anker.com/deals/ctolightning .

Like previous PowerLine II series cables, the new USB-C-to-Lightning cables will come with a lifetime warranty.

About Anker

Anker, a part of Anker Innovations, is a leader in mobile charging technologies for the home, car, and on-the-go. This includes its industry-leading line of Power Delivery adapters and high-speed charging accessories.

About Anker Innovations Ltd.

Anker Innovations Ltd. is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of innovative consumer devices. This is being led by its five key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, Roav, and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands, and its products can be found at anker.com.

Media Contact:

Eric Villines

eric.villines@anker.com

SOURCE Anker Innovations

