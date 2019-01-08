Anker Launches Its First MFi Certified USB-C to Lightning Cable
The PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning 3 ft cable is now on pre-sale on Anker.com
Feb 04, 2019, 00:30 ET
BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, a global leader in fast-charging technology, today announced the launch of its new PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cable, the first of Anker's new USB-C to Lightning cable series to receive Apple's official MFi certification.
Anker's new PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cable is optimized to deliver a high-speed charge to an iPhone 8 or later; up to 50 percent in 30 minutes while using a USB-C Power Delivery charger. It also features TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) shielding, allowing it to last 12 times longer than other USB cables.
Product Details:
Size: 3 ft
Color: White
Shipping Date: February 20th, 2019
MSRP: $15.99
The PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cable is now available for pre-sale at
https://www.anker.com/deals/ctolightning.
Like previous PowerLine II series cables, the new USB-C-to-Lightning cables will come with a lifetime warranty.
About Anker
Anker, a part of Anker Innovations, is a leader in mobile charging technologies for the home, car, and on-the-go. This includes its industry-leading line of Power Delivery adapters and high-speed charging accessories.
About Anker Innovations Ltd.
Anker Innovations Ltd. is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of innovative consumer devices. This is being led by its five key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, Roav, and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands, and its products can be found at anker.com.
