Anker Launches The First Third-Party Charging Dock For Oculus Quest 2™

The Anker Charging Dock is designed for convenience. Once your Quest 2 is placed on the Anker Charging Dock, the magnetic USB-C connector snaps into place, ensuring a fast and easy charge.

On both ends of the charging dock are two controller receptacles equipped with metallic pins. After inserting Anker's included 1800mAH alkaline rechargeable batteries into the Touch controllers, Quest 2 users can simply place the controllers on the dock. The dock charges the controllers and the VR headset to full power in just 2.5 hrs.

Product Specifications:

USB-C Input: 5.0V/9.0V DC

Magnetic USB-C Output: 5.0V/3.0A, 9.0V/2.0A

Controller Charging Ports: 1.8V/0.9A × 2

Rechargeable Batteries for Touch controllers: 1.2V/1800mAh × 2

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support high-quality wireless audio, home security, entertainment and smart appliances. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore.

More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at www.anker.com .

