ANKERWORK UNVEILS ITS FIRST ENTERPRISE-GRADE CONFERENCE SPEAKERPHONE AT ZOOMTOPIA 2022

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone Leverages an Eight-Microphone Array, Delivering Flawless Audio For Both Large, In-Person Meetings and Virtual Attendees

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnkerWork, developer of unique conferencing solutions that enhance the hybrid work experience, today unveiled its first enterprise-grade speakerphone, the AnkerWork SR500, at the Zoomtopia 2022 Conference.

"The SR500 speakerphone represents a major technical leap in conferencing technology," said Frank Zhu, AnkerWork General Manager. "With its advanced audio abilities, the SR500 is the perfect conferencing solution for the enterprise."

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone

Premium Audio Performance for Various Kinds of Conference Room Settings

AnkerWork SR500 features VoiceRadar™ 2.0, the upgraded vocal radar technology that integrates comprehensive audio processing with deep learning to identify voices in more than 30,000 different designs and sizes of conference rooms. The device's eight mic-array uses an AI algorithmic model that's based on 280 hours of speech signals in dozens of simulated and field training tests—dynamically recognizing a wide range of language accents and sound sources.

The SR500 is designed to support low (80Hz) to high (20kHz) audio frequencies with less than 3% vocal distortion, delivering rich sound quality from any direction.

With one SR500, a person sitting at the back of the room can be heard from up to 16 feet away. Linking up to five AnkerWork SR500s together can ensure a massive table seating up to 45 people can all be heard equally without having to raise their voice or volume.

Plug and Play Installation, Simple Operation

Using the AnkerWork software, the SR500 is fully compatible with all leading online conferencing services including Zoom, Skype, Google Hangout, FaceTime, WebEx, and GotoMeeting.

Anti-Theft, Sturdy and Reliable

The SR500 is also equipped with anti-theft protection, sturdy cable designs and device locking systems to keep SR500 safe and tethered to the desk. Integrated cable management and flexible cable routing design help users maintain an uncluttered workspace.

Zoomtopia 2022 visitors are encouraged to stop by the AnkerWork booth kiosk O-13 on November 8 & 9 to check out the SR500, as well as the PowerConf S500 and PowerConf S3 speakerphones, the PowerConf C300 webcam and B600 Video Bar.

Price & Availability

The AnkerWork SR500 is available for purchase today in the U.S. on Amazon.com and Ankerwork.com for $349.99.

