Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.61% by 2025|Increasing Prevalence of Ankle Arthritis & Associated Risk Factors to Boost Market |17000 + Technavio Reports

Feb 28, 2022, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as operational costs, innovation, price, and product quality to compete in the market. Some of the major vendors of the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market include Amplitude Surgical SA, Corin Group Plc, Exactech Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., MatOrtho Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market is set to grow by USD 99.48 million from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.61%.
For more insights on the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market - Read Free Sample Report
Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market 2021-2025: Scope
- Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market size
- Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market trends
- Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market industry analysis
Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges
Factors such as the increasing prevalence of ankle arthritis and associated risk factors, an increasing number of TAR surgeries, and technological advances and new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High cost of TAR will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- Application
- FB Ankle Systems
- MB Ankle Systems
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market 2021-2025: Region & Revenue Generating Segment
46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The rising public and private healthcare expenditure will facilitate the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market share growth by the FB ankle systems segment will be significant for revenue generation. In a fixed-bearing (FB) ankle system, the articulating surface is locked, molded, or attached to one of its metallic components. It offers various advantages over mobile-bearing (MB) designs, such as the recreation of the normal anatomy of the ankle with a stable fixed plafond of the tibial component/polyethylene. Thus, the FB ankle systems segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period
To gain further insights on the market contribution of regions & segments - Download a free sample now!
Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market vendors
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Related Reports:
Orthopedic Splints Market -The orthopedic splints market share is expected to increase by USD 885.36 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%. Download a free sample now!
Extremities Market -The extremities market share is expected to increase by USD 3.24 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27%. Download a free sample now!
|
Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.61%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 99.48 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.90
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amplitude Surgical SA, Corin Group Plc, Exactech Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., MatOrtho Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
To uncover highlights deployed by Companies of ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market - Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare equipment
2.2.1Research and development
2.2.2 Inputs
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Distribution
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Post-sales and services
2.2.7 Industry innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 04: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- FB ankle systems
- MB ankle systems
Exhibit 14: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 15: Comparison by Application
5.3 FB ankle systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 16: FB ankle systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 17: FB ankle systems - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 MB ankle systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 18: MB ankle systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 19: MB ankle systems - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 20: Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 21: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Exhibit 22: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 23: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 24: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 28: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 Key leading countries
Exhibit 32: Key leading countries
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market Drivers
8.1.1 Increasing prevalence of ankle arthritis and associated risk factors
8.1.2 Increasing number of TAR surgeries
8.1.3 Technological advances and new product launches
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High cost of TAR
8.2.2 Limitations and complications associated with TAR
8.2.3 Lack of skilled surgeons
Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increasing preference for TAR over ankle fusion
8.3.2 Increasing R&D of 3D printed ankle implants and surgical instruments
8.3.3 Emergence of outpatient TAR as an alternative to inpatient TAR
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 35: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 37: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 38: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amplitude Surgical SA
Exhibit 40: Amplitude Surgical SA - Overview
Exhibit 41: Amplitude Surgical SA - Product and service
Exhibit 42: Amplitude Surgical SA - Key offerings
10.4 Corin Group Plc
Exhibit 43: Corin Group Plc - Overview
Exhibit 44: Corin Group Plc - Product and service
Exhibit 45: Corin Group Plc - Key news
Exhibit 46: Corin Group Plc - Key offerings
10.5 Exactech Inc.
Exhibit 47: Exactech Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 48: Exactech Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 49: Exactech Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 50: Exactech Inc. - Key offerings
10.6 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.
Exhibit 51: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 52: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 53: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.
Exhibit 55: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 56: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 57: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 58: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus
10.8 MatOrtho Ltd.
Exhibit 59: MatOrtho Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 60: MatOrtho Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 61: MatOrtho Ltd. - Key offerings
10.9 Smith and Nephew plc
Exhibit 62: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview
Exhibit 63: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments
Exhibit 64: Smith and Nephew plc – Key news
Exhibit 65: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 66: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus
10.10 Stryker Corp.
Exhibit 67: Stryker Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 68: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 69: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 70: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
10.11 Wright Medical Group NV
Exhibit 71: Wright Medical Group NV - Overview
Exhibit 72: Wright Medical Group NV - Business segments
Exhibit 73: Wright Medical Group NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 74: Wright Medical Group NV - Segment focus
10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Exhibit 75: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 76: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 77: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 78: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 80: Research Methodology
Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 82: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article