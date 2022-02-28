Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.61% by 2025|Increasing Prevalence of Ankle Arthritis & Associated Risk Factors to Boost Market |17000 + Technavio Reports

For more insights on the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market - Read Free Sample Report

Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market 2021-2025: Scope

Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of ankle arthritis and associated risk factors, an increasing number of TAR surgeries, and technological advances and new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High cost of TAR will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Application

FB Ankle Systems



MB Ankle Systems

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market 2021-2025: Region & Revenue Generating Segment

46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The rising public and private healthcare expenditure will facilitate the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market share growth by the FB ankle systems segment will be significant for revenue generation. In a fixed-bearing (FB) ankle system, the articulating surface is locked, molded, or attached to one of its metallic components. It offers various advantages over mobile-bearing (MB) designs, such as the recreation of the normal anatomy of the ankle with a stable fixed plafond of the tibial component/polyethylene. Thus, the FB ankle systems segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period

Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market vendors

Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 99.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.90 Performing market contribution North America at 46% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amplitude Surgical SA, Corin Group Plc, Exactech Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., MatOrtho Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

