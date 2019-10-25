Ankura Recognized Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Consulting Firms

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a leading business advisory firm, today announced its recognition as one of the five fastest growing consulting companies for 2019 by Consulting Magazine. The Washington Business Journal also ranked Ankura #8 on its list of Fastest Growing Companies in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Both publications held gala events celebrating award recipients on Thursday, October 24th.

The Consulting Magazine award aims to shine a light on consulting firms making their impact through revenue growth. Firms are ranked according to the percentage growth of their annual revenue over a 36-month period. This is the second consecutive year that Ankura has been recognized in this category, having been ranked #5 in 2019 and #12 in 2018.

The Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies of 2019 award also recognizes growth over the past three years. Ankura was initially listed in September among the top 75 fastest growing companies in the Greater Washington area, and the final rankings were announced at the awards dinner on October 24th. The WBJ awards program has been running for more than two decades, and this year evaluated approximately 2,000 private, Greater Washington-headquartered companies. To be considered for inclusion, a company had to demonstrate revenue growth for two consecutive years between 2016 and 2018, as well as achieve annual revenue of at least $2 million in 2016 and $10 million in 2018.

Roger Carlile, CEO of Ankura, commented: "Being named among the five Fastest Growing Firms by Consulting Magazine and as one of the top 10 fastest growing companies in the Washington, D.C. area is a real testament to the expertise of our professionals, our clients' confidence in Ankura, and the collaborative approach of our consultants working in a seamless fashion across numerous practice groups. It also demonstrates to the market that we have a truly unique and unmatched service offering that delivers value for our clients."

