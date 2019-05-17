Ankura Recognized as Construction Expert Witness Firm of the Year by Who's Who Legal

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a leading business advisory and expert services firm that leverages integrated risk management, governance, compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and management consulting capabilities, is pleased to announce its recognition as Construction Expert Witness Firm of the Year by Who's Who Legal.

"We are honored to be named Construction Expert Witness Firm of the Year by Who's Who Legal," said Darin L. Buchalter, Senior Managing Director at Ankura. "This award is a testament to the dedication of our global construction professionals, 22 of whom were individually recognized by Who's Who Legal. With great pride, I congratulate our team on this achievement," says Buchalter.

Who's Who Legal is a leading publication that annually identifies the foremost legal practitioners and consulting experts in business law. Based upon comprehensive, independent research, Who's Who Legal identifies leading consulting experts and firms of the year in each of its featured practice areas, including construction.

"Recognition by Who's Who Legal and our clients demonstrates our ability to leverage the best and brightest talent across disciplines and geographies to ensure clients receive tailored and effective solutions," said Michael Stokes, EMEA and Asia Pacific Practice Leader for the construction disputes & advisory practice at Ankura.

"With 200 construction professionals on four continents, who go above and beyond on every assignment and have experience serving clients in over 115 countries, our team has earned the trust of clients worldwide," said Steve Pitaniello, Americas practice leader for the construction disputes & advisory practice at Ankura.

Ankura's construction industry experts support clients across the world by providing advice to assess, manage, and mitigate the risks throughout the capital project lifecycle. Our industry experience, robust credentials, and technical expertise in finance, accounting, architecture, engineering, real estate, scheduling, and project management provides our clients with specialized teams to advise on their most challenging projects. To learn more about the team's solutions and capabilities, please visit www.ankura.com/expertise/construction/.

Ankura is a business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

