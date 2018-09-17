Anlit's Technology Ensures Long-life Probiotics in a Flavorful Chewy Supplement

Anlit, Ltd., launches ProBites LLP, a long-life probiotic chew supplement line in a variety of flavors. Anlit will present the new supplement alongside other functional gummies and chews at the Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients (CPhI) on October 9-11, 2018, in Madrid at booth No. 12F60.

According to Innova Market Insights, new product development for probiotic supplements has witnessed an average annual growth of 26.5% between the years 2012 and 2017. This has been fueled by growing consumer awareness on the numerous health benefits of probiotic especially in the backdrop of rising antibiotic usage. North America has consistently dominated the market, with an average share of 55%, over the past three years. Nevertheless, Europe experienced a sudden leap in probiotics launches from 15% to 38% between 2016 and 2017.

The inherent sensitivity of probiotics raises two key challenges of maintaining stability and extending shelf life in the development of an effective supplement. Until recently, solutions have been limited. Anlit developed an innovative technology it calls 'ProBites LLP, Long-Life Probiotic' - that allows for the high stability of live bacteria in ambient conditions, to be incorporated into a flavorful format for the whole family and is easy to enjoy whether at home or on-the-go.

Anlit's R&D team characterized all the factors that could negatively impact the stability of live bacteria in a food matrix, including moisture, and others. The team isolated each potential barrier and crafted a specific solution to overcome them. The result addresses these issues with the comprehensive solution of the new ProBites LLP, while maintaining great flavor and optimum functionality of the probiotic. The new technology is an excellent carrier of a variety of probiotic strains.

Anlit also invested in a new preparation system to ensure the high stability of the probiotic, creating the ideal production environment for producing chewable probiotics. Precise temperature and humidity controls ensure the probiotic bacteria can live longer. The company then instituted a double packaging system with multilayer laminate to retain a perfect moisture-free support environment for the probiotic and to protect the organoleptic characteristics of the product.

"ProBites LLP taste and look like candy chews and, based on our trials, can become the probiotic choice of kids and adults," says Shai Karlinski, VP of sales and marketing for Anlit. "This new product line represents our commitment to help consumers get, tasty supplements of the highest standard that all the family loves."

ProBites LLP line is designed for the whole family, from age three onwards. The chewy healthful treats are available in multiple of flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, and different fruit flavors. Yet they are sugar-free, kosher, halal and non-GMO."

About Anlit

Anlit Ltd., a subsidiary of Maabarot Products, Israel - a public company traded on the TASE -- is an innovative developer and manufacturer of a broad range of dietary supplements for children and adults. Anlit products are gluten-free and nut-free. All products are GMP, FSSC, ISO 9001:2000 and HACCP compliant, as well as kosher and halal certified.

