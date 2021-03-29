Ann Arbor & Grand Rapids voted among most charming small cities in the US

DETROIT, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan cities of Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids have been voted among the 30 most charming small cities in the United States in a survey by TravelMag.com.

The online travel magazine invited more than 500 travel writers, bloggers, photographers and other travel industry professionals to name the five cities (spread across at least three different states) that they consider to have the most charm and overall appeal. To be eligible for inclusion, the destination had to have a population of fewer than 250,000 people. The votes were then added up to produce the top 30.

Located in southeast Michigan's Lower Peninsula and home to the sprawling University of Michigan, Ann Arbor combines a youthful energy and cultural buzz with a cosy charm. The heart of the city is its picturesque – and eminently walkable – downtown district, home to historic theatres, vintage clothing shops, independent bookstores, street art, craft breweries and unique restaurants.

Another artistic haven, Grand Rapids is perched on the Grand River, east of Lake Michigan, and offers a wealth of museums and galleries, as well as hosting annual art competitions, and outdoor exhibits such as a hugely popular sculpture park. Food, too, is a big deal here, with Michigan's rich agricultural heritage giving rise to a vibrant farm-to-table culinary scene that spans everything from funky Mexican taco joints to refined Scandinavian fare

Beyond Michigan, the best represented state is California, with the west coast cities of Palm Springs, Napa, Santa Barbara and South Lake Tahoe all making the top 30. Also faring well are Florida (Naples, St. Augustine), New York (Ithaca, Saratoga Springs), and South Carolina (Charleston, Greenville).

There were also a couple of surprise inclusions in the results. Fredericksburg in Texas, best known for its wineries, and Marietta in Ohio, with its smattering of excellent museums, were both voted for in high numbers, despite being somewhat off the travel radar compared with its counterparts in the final 30.

For the full results of the survey, visit: https://www.travelmag.com/articles/small-cities-usa/

