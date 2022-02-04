Ann Pittier, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ann Pittier, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Radiation Oncologist for her work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her work at Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology Centers.

For twelve years, Dr. Pittier has been in practice at Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology Centers, located at St. Joseph Medical Pavillion at 1802 South Yakima Ste 103 in Tacoma, WA. She is a Radiation Oncologist who specializes in breast, gynecologic, lung, and head and neck cancers.



Ann Pittier

As a young woman, Dr. Pittier was inspired to pursue a career in medicine and ultimately radiation oncology due to having multiple family members battle cancer. Because of this, she took on a unique perspective on fighting for cures and embracing palliative care when needed. She notes that cancer does not simply affect the individual, but it touches everyone in the patient's life. She works with each patient to help them gain personal control of risk factors to prevent recurrence or development of new cancers. She uses an evidence-based approach for their lifestyle, including plant-based nutrition, exercise, and stress reduction. Cancer care also necessitates helping patients and families transition through end-of-life care.



Dr. Pittier is board-certified in Internal Medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) and board-certified in Radiation Oncology through the American Board of Radiology. Dr. Pittier attended Occidental College, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology. She then completed Medical school at Trinity College, followed by an Internal Medicine residency at the University of Washington. She then completed a second residency in Radiation Oncology. Today, she is a member of the American Society of Radiation Oncology Biology and Physics, American Radiologic Society, and the American Medical Association.



Dr. Pittier is active in the community and participates in cancer-prevention outreach. In addition to providing CME for physicians on techniques in radiation and cancer nutrition, she has provided education for Survivorship groups, Vegetarians of Washington, and individual health groups (as a guest lecture and in podcast format). She started her own Survivorship course focusing on optimal nutrition, exercise, and risk mitigation. Additionally, she sits on the Quality Committee board for Carol Milgard Breast Center, Co-Chairs the Breast Center of Excellence. She is also involved in multiple Cancer committees for the hospital where she works.



She embraces new and cutting-edge radiation techniques, including stereotactic radiosurgery, intensity-modulated radiation therapy, and image guidance. Dr. Pittier routinely utilizes brachytherapy, a form of radiation used to cure cervical cancer, uterine cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer. She has additional certification in Gamma Knife Radiosurgery, used for brain tumors, metastasis, movement disorders, and pain syndromes.



The motto of Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology Centers is "Cancer isn't a choice. Where to get treated is." They treat patients at five facilities in Washington, including Tacoma, Puyallup, Gig Harbor, Olympia, and Silverdale.



On a personal note, Dr. Pittier enjoys spending time with her family. Together they, camp, hike, ski, and volunteer for Gig Harbor Wildlife Rescue.



For more information, visit www.tacomaradiation.com.

