Anna Hu Sets A New Auction World Record As A Contemporary Chinese Jewellery Artist With Her Dunhuang Pipa Necklace

The "Dunhuang Pipa Necklace" features a jaw-dropping dazzling 100.02-carat fancy intense yellow diamond, adorned with baguette cut, rhombus shaped, hexagon step cut and round brilliant cut diamonds as well as yellow diamonds. It is made of 18K white and yellow gold, with total stone weight of 160.89 carats.

Touched by the culture from Silk Road, Hu took inspiration from an imagery of a lady playing the pipa (a four-stringed Chinese lute) depicted on the Dunhuang murals, to conjure the silhouette of this necklace which resembles a Chinese Pipa attached to lines of western staff that flows gracefully along the neckline. Transformable into a brooch and an earring, the necklace is designed for modern-day women who appreciate intricate designs with a versatile twist.

All five pieces of creations in Anna Hu's "Silk Road Music Collection", including Jadeite Cello Brooch, Blue Magpie Brooch, Ellington Earrings, Appassionata Ring in Ruby and the Dunhuang Pipa Necklace, have all be sold with an impressive sales result of US$ 6.7 million (HK$ 52.53 million) in Sotheby's "Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite" auction this October. Under the climate of downward world economy in 2019, ANNA HU has really stunned the collectors from all over the world again with her never-ending perseverance and creativity.

SOURCE Anna Hu Haute Joaillerie

