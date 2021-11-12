Anna Luisa Di Lorenzo, MD, FASC is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TROY, Mich., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Luisa Di Lorenzo, MD, FASC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Doctor in the field of Medicine as a President and Ophthalmologist at Somerset Ophthalmology.

Anna Luisa Di Lorenzo

As President of Somerset Ophthalmology, Dr. Di Lorenzo is a top Ophthalmologist in Oakland County. Board-certified in Ophthalmology and Internal Medicine, she specializes in cataracts, refractive laser, and muscle imbalances. In addition to her work at Somerset Ophthalmology, she has offered her services during mission work in Kenya and at free clinics Focus Hope and St. Christine.

Somerset Ophthalmology offers adult and pediatric ophthalmology services to the greater Detroit area at 2877 Crooks Rd, Suite B. Some of their services include comprehensive eye exams, front-line cataract surgery, and multifocal lenses. Dr. Di Lorenzo and her staff treat patients who need new glasses or contact prescriptions or fittings, OCT and Visual Field testing, cataract surgery including multifocal and toric intraocular lenses, laser surgery, LASIK eye surgery, glaucoma, eyelid surgery, strabismus surgery, punctal plugs, and Botox injections.

Dr. Di Lorenzo prepared for her career by earning an undergraduate degree in Microbiology and French with honors from the University of Toronto in 1983. Eager to continue her education, she pursued a Medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in 1988. She went on to work as an Internal Medicine resident at Detroit Medical Center in 1991 and an Ophthalmology and Internal Medicine residencies at the Kresge Eye Institute- Wayne State in 1994.

In her current capacity, Dr. Di Lorenzo is a Professor at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and a Clinical Assistant Professor at Wayne State University School of Medicine. She has been teaching for over 25 years.

A respected voice in her areas of expertise, Dr. Di Lorenzo is affiliated with the Michigan State Medical Society, American Academy of Ophthalmology, and Michigan Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons, where she served as president in 2010. Awards for Dr. Di Lorenzo's work include profile features on CastleConnolly.com and AAO.org. She has been nominated as Trustee-at-large for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Trilingual, Dr. Di Lorenzo is fluent in English, French, and Italian. She has a passion for acting, working out, and music. When she is not busy, she enjoys traveling the globe and entertaining family and friends.

Dr. Di Lorenzo dedicates this recognition to Dr. William McCoy, Dr. Jack Baker, and her father Nick Di Lorenzo.

For more information, please visit https://somersetophthalmology.com

