Annapolis Boat Shows Celebrates Record Numbers

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America's maritime capital wins out as the Annapolis Boat Shows celebrate their largest attendance in history this Fall. With an impressive 14.7% increase over the previous best attendance at the United States Sailboat Show and a United States Powerboat Show attendance totaling 3.5% above the previous modern-day record. Enthusiastic boaters and visitors from around the world made an estimated $112,000,000 economic impact during the two fall shows.

Held on bustling back-to-back weekends in October, all feature events and areas within the two shows were sold out or neared capacity. The great weather facilitated evening social celebration for revelers and successful workshops for enthusiasts. Cruisers University sold out with 200 registered cruisers, Take the Wheel was just above capacity with 160 people; and First Sail Workshops hosted just under 300 new sailors. Offshore Emergency Medicine, a new, three-day intensive course offered this year, offered practical training for remote wilderness cruisers. The course sold out with participants receiving an Offshore Emergency Medicine certification awarded by Wilderness Medical Associates.

"This year was a great success," said Paul Jacobs, President of Annapolis Boat Shows. "We exceeded our goals and are proud to support our community and the entire maritime industry."

Each year, these shows make significant contributions to the City of Annapolis and the State of Maryland, with this year topping all previous rent and admissions tax payments. Over $100,000 was paid to the State of Maryland and a hefty $535,814.09 check to the city for rent and show space. Community impact was just as prosperous with payroll to local residents hitting one million dollars for the first time in show history and nearly two dozen non-profit organizations benefiting.

What debuted in 1970 as the first in-water sailboat show in the country, the Annapolis Boat Shows are now some of the most comprehensive boating exhibitions in the industry. The success of the fall shows is a testament to the economic and social impact of the Annapolis, Maryland, and United States maritime culture and economy.

To take part in this internationally renowned event, go to www.AnnapolisBoatShows.com to plan for next year's shows and register for the 2020 boating education workshops.

About Annapolis Boat Shows: The 1970 debut of the United States Sailboat Show in Annapolis, Maryland marked a new concept — the first in-water sailboat show in the country. Today the Annapolis Boat Shows has an unsurpassed reputation for offering the most comprehensive boating exhibitions in the industry. Each of our boat shows give boaters the unique opportunity to board and inspect virtually every new model on the market, make side-by-side comparisons, and talk to industry representatives about all aspects of buying and owning a boat. Exhibitors are highly motivated to put you in the boat of your dreams at the best possible price. In addition, one can shop from a vast display of boating products and services — everything from financing and insurance to electronics and foul weather gear. It's always a fun and informative day exploring boats and boat supplies.

