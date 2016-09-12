Annapolis to Host 2018 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Society 2018 Convention Committee is pleased to announce that the annual convention will take place in Annapolis, Maryland from September 12-16, 2018. The living recipients of our nation's highest award for valor will gather to perpetuate their Society's mission, further the brotherhood amongst one another and honor and remember those who have passed away within the year. This will be the first time a convention will be held in conjunction with a United States Service Academy. The Convention co-chairs include Phebe Novakovic, Chairman and CEO of General Dynamics, and Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Michael G. Mullen, USN, Retired.

The four-day Convention will consist of public and private activities for Medal of Honor recipients, including dinners, a Naval Academy football game, a town hall forum moderated by the host of FOX News Sunday, Chris Wallace, and the Patriot Award Dinner, the Convention's signature closing event. The Patriot Award Dinner will bring together Society supporters, residents of Annapolis, Midshipmen and government leaders to pay tribute to four individuals who exemplify the values and principles of the Society and the nation. The individuals to be recognized are Secretary of Defense Mattis, Jay Leno, Chris Wallace, and Senator Susan Collins.

As part of the Convention, Medal of Honor recipients will visit Anne Arundel County Public Schools that participate in the Society's Character Development Program. This program educates students about the core values rooted in the Medal of Honor: courage, commitment, sacrifice, citizenship, integrity and patriotism.

"The Committee is pleased to host the annual convention in the state capital of Maryland where there is so much history and patriotism," said Robert J. Monahan, president and CEO of the Convention. "The historic significance of this convention is the opportunity for Naval Academy midshipmen to interact with many of our nation's bravest heroes, the Medal of Honor Recipients."

The Convention would not be possible without the support of several sponsors including the Convention's Platinum Sponsor, General Dynamics, the Convention's Gold Sponsor, American Airlines, and its Silver Sponsors including Bank of America, Cisco, FedEx Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Maurice R. Greenberg, Chairman, The Starr Foundation.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society is comprised solely of Medal of Honor recipients. This is the only organization that solely consists of recipients of the Medal of Honor. The Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration awarded by the United States for valor in combat. Each year, the Society holds its annual convention in a different city in the U.S.



Annapolis, Maryland has been selected to hold this year's convention from September 12-16, 2018. For more information, visit www.mohannapolis.com.

