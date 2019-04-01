Anne Jablonski Returns to Situs

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Situs is proud to announce the return of Anne Jablonski to the firm as Senior Relationship Manager for Enterprise Clients, reporting to CEO Steve Powel. In her role, Jablonski will work hand in hand with clients to identify opportunities in their businesses, and build and implement strategic solutions that help them achieve their objectives and transform their operations. Jablonski was previously with Situs from 1997 to 2014.

Jablonski leaves Cushman & Wakefield (C&W), where she served as Executive Managing Director, Valuation & Advisory since 2014. During her time at C&W, she launched and grew the firm's Diligence Advisory practice.

With more than two decades of experience, Jablonski will leverage her deep connectivity to the industry, thorough understanding of Situs' offering and proven experience to help Situs's clients tackle large and complex challenges.

"Nothing makes me happier than welcoming Anne back to Situs," said Powel. "Anne's strategic thinking, collaborative approach and deep understanding of our value proposition positions her incredibly well to deliver transformational outcomes for our clients and have a positive impact on our culture."

In her previous tenure with Situs, Jablonski was instrumental in establishing and growing many of the firm's key practice areas, including co-running the Advisory business, expanding the Consulting Staffing business and launching a number of major global bank support platforms.



"Situs has expanded and diversified tremendously in recent years, and I look forward to engaging with the new business leaders and team members," said Jablonski. "I am also beyond excited about my new role, which is strategically focused on working with larger client relationships to drive connectivity and excellence in delivery across Situs' professional services platform."



ABOUT SITUS

Situs is the pre-eminent advisor to real estate finance industry. Since 1985, Situs has set the standard for service, quality and execution. Situs has offices across the US and Europe and has been involved in more than $1 trillion of real estate debt and equity deals. A rated servicer with Moody's, Fitch and Morningstar, Situs has more than $165 billion of assets under management and is ranked a top 20 servicer in multiple categories by the Mortgage Bankers Association.

