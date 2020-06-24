Anne Kempsell Appointed VP of Sales & Marketing at Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland

Kempsell oversees, directs and manages LSMMD's marketing and communications efforts and leads initiatives that support the CCRC's corporate business objectives. She uses storytelling and community outreach to build awareness of both LSMMD's brand and the unique personalities of Carroll Lutheran Village and Lutheran Village at Miller's Grant. She oversees a team of six.

Kempsell joins LSMMD's executive team, led by President and CEO Jeff Branch, who was appointed in July 2019. Soon, LSMMD will roll out the new mission, vision and core values that will serve as the foundation and direct the organization's long-term strategic plan.

"We value Anne's deep industry knowledge and her proven effectiveness building strong marketing/sales teams and meeting business objectives," said Branch. "She uses the power of stories and relationship-building to further enhance our presence in the marketplace."

For almost two decades Kempsell has worked in the senior living industry. She has served in increasingly responsible leadership roles in community relations, partner services, consulting, and sales and marketing for assisted living communities, CCRCs, hospice care, and referral services throughout the United States.

Branch describes her as "an effective leader who inspires team members to work alongside one another and support one another so they can connect with our prospects and families and be of service while meeting their sales goals."

"Now is an exciting time to be part of LSMMD," said Kempsell. "A visionary CEO and board of directors are building a team that will establish our communities as trusted resources and options for senior living and care. It's an opportunity for me to make a difference in this industry."

Kempsell added, "By joining LSMMD in the middle of a pandemic, I've seen the genuine, hardworking, big-hearted heroes who are making a difference in the lives of our residents. Everyone, regardless of their official job description, helps wherever they're needed. Their dedication is powerful and I'm proud to be part of this team."

Kempsell earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. A resident of Pennsylvania, she most recently served as a Hospice Care Consultant in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

