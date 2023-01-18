Anne Klein Kicks Off Milestone Year With New Fashion Campaign Featuring Supermodel Candice Swanepoel

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 serves as a milestone year for iconic American fashion brand ANNE KLEIN as it celebrates 55 years of style, impact and the legacy of its namesake founder. To kick-off the year, Anne Klein has tapped South African supermodel, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Candice Swanepoel to appear in a new Spring/Summer 2023 fashion campaign. Swanepoel will also serve as an impact partner supporting Anne Klein's cause related initiative for Q1 2023.

In addition to marking 55 years in business, the American heritage brand will celebrate what would have been Anne Klein's 100th birthday (August 3) as well as the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Versailles (November 28) where top American designers, including Anne as the sole woman, upstaged their French contemporaries at the legendary Versailles fashion show to shift the balance of fashion influence to New York.

Anne Klein, who founded her eponymous brand in 1968, is regarded as a trailblazing designer that forever changed the way women dress. She is credited with originating the concept of a fully coordinated closet and providing a uniquely American point of view to the global fashion industry. She also inspired and championed women's ability to make positive change, famously declaring: "Clothes won't change the world. The women who wear them will."

Like Anne, Candice Swanepoel is founder and designer of a purpose-driven brand, Tropic of C, and actively supports women's empowerment and philanthropic causes. Swanepoel is the latest in a series of Brand Ambassadors who embody the Anne Klein brand mission, which is equal parts image and impact, including: frontline worker and model Maggie Rawlins; actor and humanitarian Ilfenesh Hadera; supermodel and activist Joan Smalls; and award-winning actress and philanthropist Gina Rodriquez. Candice will join Anne Klein for a charitable initiative to be announced soon.

"As we enter this monumental year, we are thrilled to have Candice in our campaign series celebrating women who are positively changing the world through a balance of image and impact," says Jameel Spencer, CMO in Residence for Anne Klein. "Anne Klein has a deep history of impacting the lives of women and that DNA remains true today. Similarly, Candice has used her platform to deliver empowering messaging to women around the world and is the perfect partner to help us further our mission and impact women today."

"I'm honored to have partnered with Anne Klein, a brand whose values align with my own," says Candice. "Anne Klein has a long and respected history within the fashion industry and I'm proud to support their mission of empowering and championing women."

The Anne Klein Spring/Summer '23 campaign was shot by Australian photographer Chris Colls at Pier 59 Studios in New York City. The approach to photographing Candice was raw and unfiltered, focusing on organic movements and relaxed styling to bring a more intimate and approachable feel. Like the campaign aesthetic, the new collection, has a relaxed, personal, tonality that focuses on this season's neutral shades with pops of bright coloring and the simple, yet modern separates the Anne Klein brand is known for. A new denim collection also debuts.

To shop ANNE KLEIN's new Spring Collection and learn more about the 2023 campaign and partnership with Candice Swanepoel, visit: www.anneklein.com.

About Anne Klein

At Anne Klein, our mission has always been equal parts image – serving working women around the world with classic American style – and impact – supporting the causes and communities she holds dear and empowering her ability to make positive change in the world. Our mission was born from Anne herself: "Clothes won't change the world. The women who wear them will." Now owned by WHP Global, the Anne Klein brand continues to outfit the women who make an impact on the world, with products being sold throughout North America, China, Korea, the Philippines, Mexico and other countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.anneklein.com, @AnneKlein on Facebook or @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram.

About Candice Swanepoel

South African model CANDICE SWANEPOEL, one of the most recognized women in fashion and entertainment, is repped by The Lions Talent Management, Branding, PR and Creative Services agency. Throughout her career, Candice has appeared in campaigns for international brands such as Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren, Versace Fragrance, Swarovski, Oscar de la Renta, Miu Miu, Givenchy Fragrance, and Michael Kors. Candice has graced the covers of some of the most prestigious fashion publications including many international editions of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Numéro, i-D, V, and British GQ. Candice has also been featured in editorials for many international issues of Vogue, CR Fashion Book, Love, V, Numéro Russia, Interview, Elle, W, and 10 Magazine among others. On the runway, Candice has walked for brands such as Versace, Chanel, Fendi, Etro, Bottega Veneta, Brandon Maxwell, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Oscar de la Renta, Prabal Gurung, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, and Jean Paul Gaultier. Candice is the first South African model to walk for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In 2010, she became a Victoria's Secret Angel, after her debut in 2007. In 2018, Candice launched Tropic of C, an eco-lifestyle and ethically sourced swimwear, which expanded into dance-inspired activewear in 2020. Outside of fashion, Candice is a global ambassador of Mothers2Mothers, a charity devoted to eliminating pediatric AIDS in Africa. For more information on Candice, visit www.thelionsmanagement.com, or @TheLionsMgmt on Instagram.

