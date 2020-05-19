Anne Klein To Launch New Facebook Live Series: WOMEN WHO DO

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic women's fashion brand Anne Klein has tapped the namesake designer's granddaughter Jesse Gre Rubinstein to spearhead the upcoming launch of Anne Klein's new social series titled, WOMEN WHO DO, featuring innovative thinking women who are notably making a difference.

Iconic women's fashion brand Anne Klein has tapped the namesake designer's granddaughter Jesse Gre Rubinstein to spearhead the upcoming launch of Anne Klein's new social series titled, WOMEN WHO DO, featuring innovative thinking women who are notably making a difference. Anne Klein logo

Following in the footsteps of Anne Klein who inspired so many, Jesse will host a Facebook Live series that will premiere on Wednesday, May 20th at 9am PST/ 12pm EST. Each week the series will feature the heroes of today, inspiring the next generation of trailblazers, with guests from a variety of industries, many of whom are currently championing aid during the pandemic along with the Anne Klein brand. In April, Jesse united with her grandmother's brand to launch COVID-19 relief efforts and deliver 100,000 masks to essential workers throughout the United States.

"Uniting with the Anne Klein brand at this critical time and supporting my grandmother's legacy by being able to speak with inspiring women is an honor," said Jesse Gre Rubinstein, founder & CEO of social media agency, Hello There Collective. "My hope is that this initiative serves as the launch of a powerful network that can help, support and inspire others not only in the present, but as we begin to rebuild. As my grandmother Anne Klein insightfully declared, "Clothes aren't going to change the world. The women who wear them will."

The series will kick off with notables and topics including:

Kara Goldin , Founder & CEO Hint Inc., Believing In Oneself on May 20 th

, Founder & CEO Hint Inc., Believing In Oneself on Yale University's Professor of Psychology, Dr. Laurie Santos , Happiness Is Within Reach on May 27 th

Professor of Psychology, , Happiness Is Within Reach on Actress/activist/humanitarian Ilfenesh Hadera , of Godfather of Harlem , Always Act with Kindness on June 3 rd

, of , Always Act with Kindness on Designer, Reem Acra , Invest In Who You Want To Be on June 10 th

For more information on Anne Klein and the Women Who Do series, visit: http://www.anneklein.com or follow @AnneKlein on Facebook , @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram or @AnneKleinOfficial on LinkedIn.

About Anne Klein

An iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, Anne Klein serves women around the world with classic American style. The brand currently generates over $700 million in global retail sales with product distributed by best-in-class partners including Steve Madden for footwear and handbags, Kasper Group for sportswear, E. Gluck for watches, Herman Kay for outerwear, ONE Jeanswear Group for denim, Komar for loungewear, Marchon for eyewear, Centric for hosiery, Amiee Lynn for Accessories, Palm Beach for fragrance and cosmetics, and The Jewelry Group for jewelry. Anne Klein products are sold globally throughout North America, China, South Korea, The Philippines and Mexico. For more information, visit www.anneklein.com .

About Jesse Gre Rubinstein

Jesse Gre Rubinstein is the founder and CEO of social media agency, Hello There Collective. As the granddaughter of Anne Klein, Jesse comes from a lineage of fashion greats and was seasoned for a career in the industry. Since 2018 the Los Angeles/New York female-led Hello There agency has launched innovative marketing campaigns and led digital strategy for global brands such as BCBGMaxazria, Joe's Jeans, Juicy Couture, Jones New York, Ivory Ella, and Tretorn.

About WHP Global

WHP Global, owner of the Anne Klein brand, is focused on the future of brand management. The New York-based firm specializes in acquiring global consumer brands and strategically investing in high-growth distribution channels and global digital commerce platforms, in addition to introducing new product categories that are relevant to today's consumer. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com .

Media Contacts:

WHP Global: Anne Klein:

EJ Media Group ATELIER Creative Services

Jaime Cassavechia / Alexa Stark Colette Sipperly

[email protected] [email protected]

212-518-4771 x108

SOURCE Anne Klein

Related Links

http://www.anneklein.com

