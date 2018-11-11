Annenberg PetSpace Waives Adoption Fees In Midst Of Wildfires

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the Hill and Woolsey wildfires impacting Southern California, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace today announced it is waiving all adoption fees until further notice. The facility is also bringing in adoptable pets from nearby shelters. This helps create space at local shelters for new animals that were evacuated from the affected areas.

Annenberg PetSpace is partnering with both the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control, as well as L.A. Animal Services to provide homes for adoptable pets. As shelters in the community are at capacity with incoming animals fleeing the wildfires, more space is needed to accommodate these pets. Annenberg PetSpace is doubling their efforts to ensure that pets searching for forever homes can be helped while other animals that have been evacuated can be relocated to shelters safely away from the fires.

"These wildfires represent the very worst challenges of Southern California – the kind of devastation and dislocation that happen far too often in our community. That's why we need to match it with the very best we have to offer: an all-out effort to help everyone affected. That includes a special focus on our precious animal companions," said Wallis Annenberg, Chairman, President and CEO of the Annenberg Foundation. "Too many pets have been evacuated or abandoned. We will respond with all the love and compassion these precious animals bring to our lives. I wouldn't want to live a life without animals and I know many Angelenos feel the same. Let's band together to help them in this time of need."

Those looking to provide a forever home for an adoptable pet can visit Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Wednesday through Sunday, 11am to 5pm. You can also support pet relief efforts by visiting https://lacountyanimals.org/way-to-give/disaster-relief/ and www.laanimalservices.com.

About Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

Annenberg PetSpace is a unique community space featuring an interactive place for pet adoptions, an education center, and a leadership institute. Annenberg PetSpace focuses on strengthening the human-animal bond. Learn more at www.annenbergpetspace.org

SOURCE Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

Related Links

http://www.annenbergpetspace.org

