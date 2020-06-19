Annette Bening To Give Commencement Remarks For Point Foundation Online Event

NEW YORK, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Foundation, the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) scholarship fund, today announced they will launch the online version of their Point Honors New York event on June 23, 2020. The online event will feature Annette Bening and a special performance by Lauren Patten, recent Drama Desk Award winning star of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill.

"While we are disappointed that we can't be together, we are thrilled to have Annette Bening, Lauren Patten and so many more luminous friends joining us, online, to shine their light on the accomplishments of our graduating scholars," said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and CEO of Point Foundation. "While the ongoing pandemic took the commencement experience away from these incredible students, we look forward to celebrating them through our new "Point Foundation University," a virtual platform that provides an online experience unlike anything that's been done before."

The virtual platform for the event was made possible with support from Presenting Sponsor, Wells Fargo. Principal Sponsors are Janssen Infectious Diseases and Lord Abbett. The program includes additional appearances by: Steven Canals, Jason Collins, Tamron Hall, Don Lemon, Judith Light, Javier Muñoz, Thomas Roberts, and Michael Urie. An address and remarks by many of this year's 24 graduating Point Scholars will also be featured.

To support Point Foundation's Point Honors New York event visit https://pointfoundation.org/events/point-honors-new-york-2020/

Presenting Sponsor: Wells Fargo

Principal Sponsors: Janssen Infectious Diseases, Lord Abbett

About Point Foundation: Point Foundation empowers promising LGBTQ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society. Point Foundation promotes change through scholarship funding, mentorship, leadership development, and community service training.

Media Contact:

Eddie Pelto, Point Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Point Foundation

Related Links

http://www.pointfoundation.org

