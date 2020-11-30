Annexus Health shines a light on patient financial toxicity with new initiative

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health recently launched an initiative aimed at increasing awareness of patient financial toxicity—the hardships resulting from expensive and frequently unaffordable health care.

In a series of video vignettes featured on the Annexus website, three cancer survivors share their personal experiences with financial toxicity:

"Cancer takes its own toll on you. When you bring in the financial impact of it, it's really devastating to your soul." – Beth, diagnosed with stage III triple-negative breast cancer in 2007

"The last thing you need [when dealing with a health issue] is to worry about your lights being cut off, or your cars being taken because you can't pay for them. But there's no talk about financial assistance anywhere." – Sonya, diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer in 2007

"A major health scare like this can impact your plans, can impact your finances for many years to come afterwards." – Michele, diagnosed with stage II invasive ductal carcinoma in 2018

An article further detailing these women's stories and the issue of patient financial toxicity can be found here.

"All of us at Annexus are incredibly grateful to Sonya, Beth, and Michele for sharing their stories with us—and allowing us to share them with the world," said Tim Koenig, Vice President of Marketing and Life Science Solutions at Annexus. "It's truly a testament to the strength and compassion of these women that they were willing to discuss their painful experiences in order to raise awareness of an important issue and, hopefully, help other patients."

Annexus is the company that offers the financial assistance cycle management (FACM) platform AssistPoint and the FACM outsourcing service Adparo, both of which help provider organizations to connect more, eligible patients with available assistance and to manage fulfillment.

"The patient journey is at the heart of what we do," said Koenig. "By developing technology solutions for the administrative challenges impacting care today, we're helping to reduce the financial burden for patients and their families."

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is a privately-held, healthcare technology company, focused on developing solutions that reduce administrative burdens across the patient journey to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

