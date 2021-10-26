ANNKE Redefines Wireless Smart Security with Launch of WS500, World's First 5MP WiFi Security Camera System

The Best WiFi System with Ultra-Clear 5MP Picture Quality

This new WiFi system adopts exceptional 1/2.8'' progressive CMOS image sensor, ensuring that users will be able to enjoy vivid 2K 5MP Super HD picture quality in all environments. With the latest image enhancement technologies – digital WDR, DNR, HLC & BLC, the WiFi IP cameras can still capture the stunning footages in high-contrast lighting conditions. The latest EXIR 3.0 night vision technology allows for a 50% increase in illumination efficiency over traditional LED arrays, and offers stronger light in darkness for long-range visibility. The smart cameras, with the rectangular EXIR 3.0 LED lens, produce crisp videos with even lighting without dark corners or over-bright spots. The EXIR 3.0 tech provides excellent heat dissipation and long lifespan. Users can count on this system for 24/7 all-around protection for years.

2T2R MIMO Technology for a Better Wireless Smart Security Experience

2X2 MIMO technology uses two antennas to establish up to two stream of data and offers up to 100% increase in throughput compared with ordinary single antenna. Thus, this advanced wireless security system provides extremely smooth and ultra long WiFi connection distance up to 400 ft in open areas. The unique anti-interference technology and hackproof bank-level encryptions allow for secure data transmission. This all-in-one system protects customers' premises as well as their privacy.

The cascade technology enables the WiFi system to expand the WiFi network signal for the faraway camera. The camera closest to the NVR can act as the WiFi booster, helping to strengthen the connection signal between the farthest security camera and the NVR, while remaining crystal 5MP Super HD clarity. The so-called 5MP wireless security cameras in the market will sacrifice the 5MP image quality for smooth streaming if the cameras are too far away from the NVR. ANNKE WS500, however, provides seamless and smooth live stream without compromising 2K 5MP resolution.

ANNKE WS500, packing almost every smart feature in security camera, is engineered for every security need. Featuring IP66 waterproof durability and solid metal housing, the wireless IP cameras can be mounted to a wall, outdoors and indoors without limitation. It packs powerful and crisp audio for a truly immersive recording experience.

The ANNKE WS500 Unparalleled Differences

ANNKE WS500 takes a quantum leap and opens a new era of breathtaking picture quality in wireless smart security.

5MP Super HD & 100 ft EXIR 3.0

High-Fidelity Audio Recording

Advanced 2T2R MIMO Antennas

DIY Plug and Play Connection

Latest H.265+ Video Format

Outdoor IP66 Waterproof

Smart Motion Detection Alerts

Unlimited Remote Control

Pricing and Availability

ANNKE WS500 is now available for pre-order at $409.99 on ANNKE Official Online Store and users can get the all-in-one security system that includes one WiFi NVR with built-in 1 TB HDD, 4 IP cameras and other accessories for simple installation.

About ANNKE

ANNKE, created for security, aims to provide the finest and best smart security cameras and systems for home and business owners worldwide. ANNKE's deep expertise in product design, smart home connectivity and cutting-edge capabilities enable it to deliver the most seamless security solutions for users. ANNKE is always striving to develop innovative technology to provide customers with easiest and the most straightforward security products.

For more details about ANNKE and its products, please visit: https://www.annke.com.

SOURCE ANNKE Innovation Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.annke.com

