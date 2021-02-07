ANNKE Unveils Groundbreaking Pano360 Pro, First True Fisheye Panoramic PoE IP Security Camera with 30 fps

ANNKE Pano360 Pro, a brand-new innovation in video surveillance industry, provides the smartest and easiest way to customers, who want a low-profile security solution that is able to detect any intrusion and cover all angles in all places.

Pano360 Pro – A Pro Camera to Provide True 360° Panoramic View

One of the unrivalled features of the IP camera is the true 360° all-angle coverage. The advanced 1.27 mm lens and F1.2 super aperture enable Pano360 Pro to capture every corner, leaving no blind spots. Install the camera to the banks, shopping malls, retailing stores, elevators, schools, etc. for endless all-around protection with just a single camera.

Premium 6MP Super HD at 30 fps

Packed with the powerful 1/1.8'' CMOS image sensor and 5 image enhancement algorithms (WDR, 3D DNR, BLC, HLC & defogging), the camera shoots the clearest & smoothest 6MP images (3072 X 2048 pixels) at 30 fps in all lighting conditions, regardless overexposed or underexposed, foggy or complete dark environments, much better than other 5MP, 6MP or even 4K cameras with less frame rate and without the advanced algorithms.

A Groundbreaking Panoramic Camera with 6 Behavior Analysis

Pano360 Pro outsmarts other fisheye surveillance cameras with its unique & unprecedented 6 smart behavior detection ways, ensuring nothing can slip through without users' attention.

Equipped with the state-of-the-art detection ways, including line crossing, intrusion, region entrance/exit, unattended baggage & object removal detection, the camera will notify customers instantly when an object enters the preset virtual line/area, or when an object is left/removed in the area, perfect for monitoring and protecting all vital positions.

ANNKE Pano360 Pro Smart Feature Overview

True 360° Fisheye Panoramic View

True 6MP Super HD at 30 fps

5 Image Enhancement Algorithms

6 Smart Motion Detection Ways

Record Audio to Enhance Security

MicroSD Card, NVR & NAS Storage

ONVIF & RTSP Compatibility

Motion Alerts & Remote Access

DC 12 V or PoE Power Options

Multi-Level Encryptions & Protocols

Today, ANNKE is writing the next chapter in its video surveillance history by changing what's possible in a security camera. ANNKE Pano360 Pro introduces a completely new innovation that unlocks new capabilities never seen before with its all-area coverage. ANNKE created this camera for customers that want to experience what a premium 360° IP camera can do, beyond the limitations of a traditional fixed security camera.

Pricing and Availability

ANNKE Pano360 Pro camera is now available at its official online store, at a retailing pricing of $509.99 after 15% off pre-order sales. Customers can order the camera now to be the first to experience the new high tech. The estimated shipping time is mid-February.

About ANNKE

ANNKE, created for security, aims to provide the finest and best smart security cameras and systems for home and business owners worldwide. ANNKE's deep expertise in product design, smart home connectivity and cutting-edge capabilities enable it to deliver the most seamless security solutions for users. ANNKE is always striving to develop innovative technology to provide customers with easiest and the most straightforward security products.

For more details about ANNKE and its products, please visit: https://www.annke.com.

Media Contact

Alice Wei/PR Manager

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ANNKE Innovation Ltd.

