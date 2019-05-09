Announcement: BPCM Sustainability Division Launch

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BPCM is announcing the official launch of a Sustainability Division, which has been in development for several years. With over twenty years of experience working with fashion, accessories, beauty and travel, as well as technology brands and luxury groups, BPCM partners Carrie Ellen Phillips, Vanessa von Bismarck and Ali Taekman recognized the potential and need for these industries to address sustainability. Today, brands are making sustainability a priority and focus of their strategy; they understand its importance to their customers and ultimately their business.

With a passion and determination to encourage others to participate in a circular economy in an effort to reduce waste, BPCM has become the first luxury lifestyle communications agency to launch a Sustainability Division. BPCM already services a number of trailblazing brands and organizations in the sustainability arena including The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Evrnu, Firewire Surfboards, Evolved By Nature, Paskho, Kelly Slater, Outerknown, ALDO and One Ocean Beauty, to name a few. Phillips, who will lead the division, is a speaker and writer on the topic, as well as an advisor at Bard College's MBA in Sustainability and concentration in the Circular Economy.

BPCM capabilities include:

Advising brands on how to incorporate sustainability into their DNA, platforms and supply chains

Helping brands tell their sustainable stories in ways that connect with consumers

Connecting sustainable pioneering technologies with financing and introductions to fashion, beauty, travel brands and purpose-driven sustainable organizations

BPCM is committed to creating opportunities that help improve the environmental impact of the fashion, beauty and travel industries. The agency is guiding companies to realize and set sustainability goals while maintaining growth and profitability, in order to empower consumers to realize their potential to instigate change.

BPCM is a fully integrated agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles and London and a global network of partner agencies, specializing in brand strategy and communications. Founded by Carrie Ellen Phillips and Vanessa von Bismarck in 1999, BPCM has helped brands become leaders in the fashion, beauty, travel, lifestyle, wine and spirits and luxury markets. In today's changing world of communications, BPCM looks at the business of each clients to establish goals and create strategies how to reach the consumer and increase brand recognition. BPCM offers 360 point of view on all aspects of communications including brand strategy, CSR and sustainability programs and consulting, regional and national media relations, influencer engagement and celebrity relationships, special events and large scale retail activations, collaborations and partnerships, brand ambassadors and digital content strategies.

