Announcement from LeoVegas' Extra General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extra General Meeting (EGM) of LeoVegas AB (publ) ("LeoVegas" or "the Company") was held today, 28 August 2019, at which the shareholders approved the following resolutions.

Resolution regarding incentive program for employees

The EGM resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposal to issue a maximum of 1,000,000 warrants, with deviation from the shareholders preferential rights, which may result in a maximum increase in the Company's share capital of EUR 12,000. The warrants shall entitle to subscription of new shares in the Company.

The warrants shall be subscribed for by Gears of Leo AB, with the right and obligation to, at one or several occasions, transfer the warrants to a maximum of 50 selected members of the management team, senior executives and key employees, at a price that is not less than the fair market value of the warrant according to the Black & Scholes valuation model and otherwise on the same terms as in the issuance.

The subscription price per share has been set at SEK 50 in accordance with the resolution.

The maximum dilution effect of the incentive program amounts to a maximum of approximately 1.00 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company, assuming full subscription, acquisition and exercise of all offered warrants.

For detailed terms regarding the above-described resolutions at the EGM, please refer to the complete proposal, which is available on the Company's website: www.leovegasgroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mårten Forste, Chairman of the Board

+46-(0)-8-410-367-66, marten.forste@leovegasgroup.com

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO

+46-(0)-8-410-367-66, gustaf.hagman@leovegasgroup.com

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

+46-73-512-07-20, philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

About LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is the premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands – LeoVegas and Royal Panda – as well as a number of local brands in the UK. LeoVegas is a global group in which LeoVegas AB (publ) is the parent company. LeoVegas AB (publ) does not conduct any gaming operations; rather, operating activities are conducted by subsidiaries within the Group. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

