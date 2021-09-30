GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 30 September, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 30,582,656 shares of Series A and 424,768,412 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 73,059,497.2.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 CET on 30 September 2021.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Corporate Communication

tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c3423962

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3423962/1474954.pdf 20210930 Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

SOURCE SKF