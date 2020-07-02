Announcement Of Change Of Location Of Special Meeting Of Shareholders Of Royce Capital Fund Scheduled To Be Held On July 14, 2020

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Capital Fund (the "Trust") today announced that, due to the public health impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and safety of the shareholders of each series of the Trust (each, a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds"), the location of the Special Meeting of Shareholders of each Fund (the "Meeting") has been changed. As previously announced, the Meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. In light of public health concerns regarding COVID-19, the Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. The Meeting will be accessible solely by means of remote communication.

As described in the Trust's proxy statement, dated May 11, 2020, (the "Proxy Statement"), and supplemental proxy materials that were previously distributed, the Board of Trustees of the Trust has fixed the close of business on May 1, 2020 as the record date for determining those shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting (or any postponement or adjournment thereof), and only holders of record at the close of business on that day will be entitled to vote at the Meeting (or any postponement or adjournment thereof). The Meeting will be held at the following website: http://www.meetingcenter.io/257623794. To participate in the Meeting, Fund shareholders must enter the following password: RCF2020. Shareholders must also enter the control number that appears on the proxy card that they previously received from the Trust.

We encourage you to access the website prior to the Meeting's start time to allow ample time for you to log into the Meeting webcast and test your computer system, and, if you plan to vote at the Meeting, to download and print the Meeting ballot that will be posted to the website. Accordingly, the website will be accessible to shareholders beginning at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 13, 2020. The Meeting ballot will contain instructions on how to submit your vote during the Meeting, including the email address to which the completed ballot and any legal proxies should be sent. For questions relating to participation at the Meeting by remote communication, please call the technical support number at (888) 888-0151.

Shareholders who hold shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, must register in advance to attend the Meeting. To register, shareholders must submit proof of their proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting their Fund holdings along with their name and email address to Computershare Fund Services ("Computershare"). Shareholders may forward an email from their intermediary or send an image of their legal proxy to [email protected] . Requests for registration must be received no later than 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on July 9, 2020. Shareholders will receive a confirmation email from Computershare of the shareholder's registration and a control number that will allow the shareholder to vote at the Meeting.

Shareholders are not required to attend the Meeting to vote on the relevant proposal. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the Meeting, the Trust urges shareholders to authorize a proxy to vote their shares in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Proxy Statement.

The Trust filed the Proxy Statement with the SEC in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders are advised to read the Proxy Statement in full because it contains important information. The Proxy Statement is available on the Internet at https://www.proxy-direct.com/roy-31318. The proxy card included with the proxy materials that were previously distributed to shareholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location but may continue to be used by shareholders to vote their shares in connection with the Meeting. The Proxy Statement and other documents filed by the Trust are also available for free on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov .

If you have any questions about voting, please call Computershare toll-free at 1-866-209-8568.

Forward Looking Statement

This letter is not an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of the Funds. This letter may contain statements regarding plans and expectations for the future that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking and can sometimes be identified by the use of words such as "plan," "expect," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "possible," "continue" and other similar terms and phrases, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of the Funds, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Additionally, past performance is no guarantee of future results. Additional information concerning such risks and uncertainties are or will be contained in the Trust's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Funds' Annual Report to Shareholders on Form N-CSR, for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the Commission. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Trust undertakes no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

Media Contact

John Davis, Director of Communications and Marketing

(212) 508-4594

SOURCE Royce Capital Fund