Announcement of Intention to Float on the Dubai Financial Market

Established in 1998 as a road transport service provider for the petroleum industry in the UAE, Tristar has evolved into a leading integrated energy logistics company serving a diversified customer base of "blue-chip" investment grade companies. The Group has operations in 21 countries and territories across three continents and has over 2,000 road transport assets and 35 maritime vessels, including the operation of 69 fuel farms and over 100 remote fuel sites, providing a wide spectrum of integrated service offerings.

With a strong reputation for quality, built over two decades of operations and a commitment to safety and operational excellence, Tristar has become a trusted brand in the global logistics industry. The Group is a partner of choice for leading International Oil Companies ("IOCs") and National Oil Companies ("NOCs") in the energy sector. Tristar's diversified and integrated offering spans fuel logistics services to support Intergovernmental Organisations ("IGO") peacekeeping and humanitarian missions in remote geographies (remote fuels) as well as commercial enterprises (commercial fuels), maritime logistics, road transport and warehousing as well as fuel farms. Tristar has a unique position as an integrated, end-to-end energy logistics solution provider to an enviable blue-chip global client base.

The Group has a strong track record of growth demonstrated by a 12.4% CAGR in operating cash flows between 2018 and 2020 and a consistent EBITDA margin between 20.1% to 22.8% in the years 2018 to 2020. In the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group had a consolidated revenue of $453.4 million, and EBITDA of $103.6 million. This record is underpinned by a strong business model, operational excellence and rigorous financial management.

Commenting on today's announcement, Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar said: "I am proud to have witnessed the evolution of Tristar from a local road transportation business into a global world-class integrated energy logistics solutions provider serving blue-chip clients, with an offering that spans road and maritime transportation, specialized warehousing, fuel farms, and fuel supply operations.

"Our business, which enjoys a strong reputation, developed through years of operational excellence, underpinned by a customer centric model, and a commitment to the highest quality and safety standards, has become a trusted logistics partner for major oil companies globally.

"Tristar has always been a 'Business for Purpose' with the ambition to make a positive impact on our communities and to keep our corporate responsibility at the core of everything we do. In 2011, we signed on to the United Nations Global Compact supporting the advancement of Human Rights, Anti-Corruption, Labour and Environment, demonstrating the extent of our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.

"Tristar's IPO marks an exciting milestone in the Group's story as we continue to grow, innovate and shape the future of the logistics industry."

Offering Highlights

Intention to list on the DFM

Offer size is expected to represent up to 24% of the total issued ordinary shares after the Offering in the capital of Tristar (the "Shares).

The Offering is expected to comprise new shares issued by Tristar (the "New Shares") and shares to be sold by existing shareholders (the "Existing Shares") (collectively the "Offer Shares"). Tristar expects to receive between $120 to $160 million of gross primary proceeds from the Offering.

to of gross primary proceeds from the Offering. Admission of Shares on the DFM is expected in April 2021 , subject to market conditions and obtaining relevant regulatory approvals in the UAE, including from the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE (the "SCA").

, subject to market conditions and obtaining relevant regulatory approvals in the UAE, including from the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE (the "SCA"). The Offering will be made available to qualified investors. Five percent of the Offering will be reserved for offer to the Emirates Investment Authority (the "EIA").

The Offering is expected to be declared Sharia compliant, subject to confirmation by the Sharia Supervision Committee, on the date of the receipt of the net proceeds of the Offering and upon the use of a portion of the proceeds to repay around AED 197 million in loans and payables due to related parties.

About the Offering

If all of the Offer Shares are allocated, the Offer Shares will represent up to 24% of the Shares.

The Offering will comprise a primary issuance of 199,000,000 New Shares in addition to a secondary offering of up to 88,760,000 Existing Shares by the existing shareholders.

The Existing Shares are being offered by Agility Tristar SPV Ltd (of which Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. is the sole ultimate beneficial owner), Star Holdings Ltd (of which Gulf Investment Corporation is the sole ultimate beneficial owner), and Diamond SPV Limited (of which Mr. Eugene Mayne is the sole ultimate beneficial owner) (the "Selling Shareholders"), who currently own 65.12%, 19.61%, and 15.27% of the Shares of the Company respectively.

The Offering comprises an offering of the Offer Shares to qualified investors in the United Arab Emirates and in a number of jurisdictions.

The Offering is expected to be allocated to certain types of juridical persons and high net worth individuals and who are qualified investors as defined by SCA , with a minimum application size of AED 500,000 (for further details please see the FAQs set out in Tristar's IPO website – https://ipo.tristar-group.co).

In addition, the EIA has the right to subscribe for 5% of the Offer Shares in accordance with the requirements of article 127 of the UAE Federal Law No. 2 for the year 2015 with regard to commercial companies, and its amendments. If the EIA does not exercise its preferential rights to apply for Offer Shares, then those Offer Shares will be made available.

The completion of the Offering is currently expected to take place in April 2021, subject to market conditions and obtaining relevant regulatory approvals in the UAE, including from the SCA. Furthermore, the Offering is expected to be declared Sharia compliant, subject to confirmation by the Sharia Supervision Committee, on the date of the receipt of the net proceeds of the Offering and upon the use of the proceeds to repay around AED 197 million in loans and payables due to related parties.

A syndicate of banks has been appointed for the Offering comprising BofA Securities and Citigroup Global Markets Limited as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC as Joint Regional Coordinator, Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited as Joint Regional Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, Société Générale as Joint Bookrunner and Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. ("Markaz") as Co-Lead Manager. BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, Société Générale and Markaz are herein referred to as "Managers". Moelis & Company is acting as Independent Financial Advisor to Tristar.

Overview of Tristar

Tristar is an integrated energy logistics solutions provider. Its services include fuels (remote fuels and commercial fuels), maritime logistics, road transport and warehousing and fuel farms. The Group is headquartered in Dubai (UAE) and operates in 21 countries and territories across three continents.

With over 2,000 road transport assets and 35 maritime vessels and a wide spectrum of integrated service offerings, including the operation of 69 fuel farms and over 100 remote fuel sites, the Group has built a global and scalable platform, which enables it to provide an integrated logistics offering to the energy industry.

Key Investment Highlights

Tristar has a differentiated investment proposition as a leading integrated liquid logistics solutions provider to the energy industry globally. The Group's competitive strengths include:

Its trusted brand with a proven track record of established partnerships with a diversified, blue-chip client base . In the year ended 31 December 2020 , approximately 67.2% of the Group's consolidated revenue was derived from investment grade customers and only 0.1% were non-investment grade, with 32.7% of customers unrated.

. In the year ended , approximately 67.2% of the Group's consolidated revenue was derived from investment grade customers and only 0.1% were non-investment grade, with 32.7% of customers unrated. Its reputation for quality with a track record of safety and operational excellence . The Group's well-established safety systems and best practices have contributed to the Group consistently bettering the UK road fatality benchmark indicator of 0.00487 (fatality rate per million KM).

. The Group's well-established safety systems and best practices have contributed to the Group consistently bettering the UK road fatality benchmark indicator of 0.00487 (fatality rate per million KM). Its unique integrated and scalable capabilities with high barriers to entry . The Group's diversified service offering includes fuels (remote fuels and commercial fuels), maritime logistics, road transport and warehousing as well as fuel farms. The Group's operations are extensive and well invested across emerging markets, including Africa and the Middle East .

. The Group's diversified service offering includes fuels (remote fuels and commercial fuels), maritime logistics, road transport and warehousing as well as fuel farms. The Group's operations are extensive and well invested across emerging markets, including and the . Growing end verticals with emerging market exposure underpinned by logistics outsourcing trends. The Group's business model is supported by a continued global outsourcing trend, further embedding the Group in its clients' supply chains and thereby increasing customer retention.

The Group's business model is supported by a continued global outsourcing trend, further embedding the Group in its clients' supply chains and thereby increasing customer retention. Its customer-centric business model with strong expansion and diversification potential . The Group's service offerings have expanded from one business segment to four, creating further customer penetration potential and further embedding the Group within its customers' supply chains. This is highlighted through multiple diverse long-term contracts secured by the Group with key customers.

. The Group's service offerings have expanded from one business segment to four, creating further customer penetration potential and further embedding the Group within its customers' supply chains. This is highlighted through multiple diverse long-term contracts secured by the Group with key customers. Stable cash flow profile, with a history of consistent profitable growth and attractive financial returns , as indicated by revenues derived from long-term contracts consisting 78.9% of total for 2020, operating cash flows at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018 to 2020 and a 21.0% average EBITDA margin between 2018 to 2020.

, as indicated by revenues derived from long-term contracts consisting 78.9% of total for 2020, operating cash flows at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018 to 2020 and a 21.0% average EBITDA margin between 2018 to 2020. A founder-led management team driving a business for purpose. Led by Eugene Mayne , the Group has grown to become one of the Middle East's largest privately-owned liquid logistics company, since its inception in 1998.

Group Strategy

The Group developed a business model which places its customers at the centre of what it does and a strategy with multiple growth opportunities arising from: intrinsic organic growth from the Group's existing assets; in-market expansion from the launch and ramp-up of newly signed contracts; and the potential to expand existing capabilities and into adjacent areas as well as consolidation through mergers and acquisitions. The execution of the Group's strategy relies on the following principles:

Continuing to deliver high quality services and maintaining the Group's position as partner of choice.

Widening its client base in existing segments and expand into adjacent segments.

Deepening its range of core services / capabilities and expanding into adjacent offerings.

Strengthening its position in the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and Africa and enter new markets across the Middle East and South and East Asia .

and enter new markets across the and South and . Maintaining attractive and sustainable profitability and returns through disciplined financial management.

Remaining a responsible and respected business in its local communities.

Capital Structure and Dividend Policy

The number of primary shares offered in the Offering is expected to be fixed, as required by the SCA. As such, the amount of primary proceeds to be received by Tristar will depend on the final offer price and is expected to be in the range of $120 to 160 million. The Group is targeting a reduction in the ratio of consolidated net debt to EBITDA (as at 31 December 2020) to approximately 2.2-2.5x as compared to the reported 3.5x.

The Company undertakes to repay AED197 million in loans and payables due to related parties on the date of the receipt of the net proceeds of the Offering, with the balance of the net proceeds used for general corporate purposes including the funding of planned capital expenditure.

The Group intends to maintain a conservative capital structure with medium term target leverage of 2.0-2.5x while retaining flexibility to execute on sustainable growth opportunities as they arise. The majority of the Group's indebtedness is targeted to remain asset-backed financing secured against maritime vessels with back-to-back contracts and limited recourse to the Group.

For the dividend declared with respect to the year ending 31 December 2020, Tristar paid $29.6 million to the Selling Shareholders, $10 million as an ordinary dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020, and the rest as special pre-IPO dividend.

The Selling Shareholders will pay all offering expenses (estimated to be $19.6 million), of the IPO.

For the dividend to be declared with respect to the year ending 31 December 2021, Tristar targets a pay-out ratio of 60-70% of net income. Tristar intends to pay $12.5 million dividend in the third quarter of 2021 as an interim dividend, with the remainder expected to be paid in the second quarter of 2022 as a final dividend. Thereafter, Tristar intends for dividends to be paid on a yearly basis at a pay-out ratio of up to 60% of net income.

Environmental, Social and Governance

As a responsible business, Tristar has adopted the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") framework for a holistic and long-term sustainability approach to its business in line with its mission to be a "Business for Purpose".

Operating in 21 countries including conflict zones, in its daily operations the Group cultivates and reinforces the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (the "UNGC") which focus on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. In line with these principles, the Group takes an active approach to address social issues including access to education, clean water and good health in the communities where it operates, since becoming a signatory of the UNGC in 2011.

As a participant and board member of the Global Compact Local Network UAE, the Group actively engages and encourages its stakeholders to adopt sustainable business practices.

Tristar's commitment to sustainability is publicly disclosed to its stakeholders through its annual Sustainability Reports published since 2012. As part of its sustainability strategy and ESG initiatives, the Group recognises its responsibility to protect the environment and to reduce its carbon footprint through the adoption of latest technology, resource efficiency and the use of renewable energy.

The Group strives to engage with local communities and foster a relationship of trust and collaboration to work towards the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("United Nations SDGs"). The Group supports the United Nations SDGs through the adoption of local projects and the engagement of employee-volunteers in order to address community needs in the 21 countries and territories in which it operates.

Additionally, in 2019, the Group signed the Women Empowerment Principles by reaffirming its commitment towards diversity and Gender Equality.

Corporate Governance

The Group has established a framework of corporate governance policies, rules and practices which comply with the requirements of the Code of Governance issued by Decree of the Ministry of Economy No. 518 of 2009 and the Chairman of Board of Directors of SCA Decision No. 3 of 2020 concerning the Approval of Joint Stock Companies Governance Guide and take into consideration international best practices as appropriate.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") will consist of seven members and is vested with the power to manage Tristar and conduct its business in accordance with the Federal Law No. 2 of 2015 concerning commercial companies of the UAE as amended. The Board will comprise six non-Executive directors and one Executive Director, and four of its members are independent non-Executive directors. An elected Chairman will preside over the Board. The board members are elected for a term of three years and will meet at least every three months.

There are currently two permanent Board Committees: the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Offering Subscription

Information on how to subscribe for the IPO can be found on Tristar's IPO website (https://ipo.tristar-group.co).

SOURCE Tristar Transport