Announcement of Jill Palmer to Senior Director of Clinic Operations at Endeavors

SAN ANTONIO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavors announces the promotion of Jill Palmer to Senior Director of Clinic Operations effective today. As the Senior Director, Jill will lead all Clinical Development Operations. Ms. Palmer is responsible for directing, managing, and planning for all mental health operations and clinics.

"I am excited to advance the great work that Endeavors is doing for post 9/11 Veterans and their families in the area of mental health, and I look forward to growing mental health services at Endeavors, and expanding our expertise in improving the lives of individuals in crisis," said Jill Palmer. Jill will provide leadership, accountability, planning, and execution to deliver on operational initiatives, and performance to deliver the highest quality care at the lowest cost to patients in the community.

Jill joined Endeavors in June 2018 as the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic Director at Endeavors in San Antonio. She is a Navy Veteran and her Doctorate in Social Work will be conferred on May 9th from the University of Tennessee. Her research focus is on Veterans exploring a relationship between suicide prevention and quality of life measurements. Prior to joining Endeavors, she was the Clinic Director at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Cape Fear Valley.

Ms. Palmer has ten years of leadership experience through both the Navy and the private sector. She has led teams of social workers, psychiatrists, and other personnel; provided program oversight for multiple programs; developed policies and procedures to implement evidence-based practices; and has managed program budgets. With over 15 years of experience as a licensed clinical social worker, she is experienced in treating trauma in children, families, Veterans, and active duty populations. Jill is passionate about leading successful teams and empowering clients and staff to be the best they can be.

About the Clinic

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics at Endeavors, provides high-quality, accessible, and integrated mental health care to Veterans and their families. Treatment is available to any person who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves, regardless of role while in uniform, discharge status, or ability to pay. Services are also available for families of active duty service members.

About Endeavors

Endeavors, a San Antonio based nonprofit, is a longstanding national non-profit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness and other disabilities. Endeavors passionately serves vulnerable people in crisis through innovative and personalized services. For more information, visit www.endeavors.org.

