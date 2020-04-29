Announcement Of New Fixed Price Kim Legal Modules

Allocation Manager: receive, allocate and track work

Self Service Manager: free the legal team by self-serving internal clients

Ecosystem Manager: manage the allocation and tracking of work to law firms/other providers



These modules:

- can be live in 5-15 days;

- are configured to individual organizations;

- cost from $60 to $66 per user per month for up to 50 Users; with

- a maximum fixed implementation fee of US$14,000 per module.

Kim has also launched the Legal Operations Manager module. This module is a Lite version of the Kim Global Enterprise Platform and includes all functionality from intake management through self-service, re-direction or allocation, matter management, document management and generation, playbooks, repository and contract family mapping, search audit, dashboards, reports, integration … The license fees are the same as the other modules in this tier ($60 to $66 per user per month for up to 50 Users) with an implementation fee of between US$48,000 to US$150,000 depending upon scope.

Level 3 - Platform: EXISTING The Kim Global Legal Operations Platform provides to legal departments what other platforms deliver for other functions such as Finance, Sales and HR. An end-to-end solution from intake management, through matter and document management to repository dashboards and APIs.

Andy Daws, Chief Customer Officer, said 'With a clear, transparent and low cost, high return pricing model, corporate legal departments can now build their Legal Operations Platform module by module. All the power of the Kim enterprise platform available to law departments at low or no cost.'

For further information please contact Becky Roberts: [email protected]

Website: www.ask.kim

Notes to Editors

Kim was established in September 2013 and is a cloud-first, no-code, configurable multi-tenant case management and workflow and document automation platform applicable to all functions and sectors. View the story of Kim here - https://kim.world/KimStory Customers configure Kim to combine intake management, work allocation (internally or externally), self-service, document automation, creation and negotiation, dynamic case management, escalation and supervision, approval process and e-signature. All cases and documents are held in one repository in Kim and are fully searchable. Configurable live and trend dashboards support all these activities. In September 2020 Kim launched Kim 10.0, all the functionality of Kim without leaving Microsoft Word and Office365 - Kim 10.0: https://kim.world/Kimv10 All the functionality of Kim without leaving Microsoft Word / Office: https://kim.world/Kimv10Demo Kim has a three-tiered model that enables integration with other enterprise-wide systems and point solutions (from Office365 through Salesforce to DocuSign). This three-tiered model combines (i) configuration, (ii) APIs and (iii) Dell Boomi. Microsoft Word, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office and Office 365 are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

SOURCE Kim Technologies

Related Links

http://www.ask.kim

