Announcement of New President for Allegheny Science & Technology (AST)

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AST is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Heefner, as the organization's next President. Heefner brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and an array of experiences in energy, environmental, water and facilities infrastructure on a national and global level. He will join AST on July 1, 2020.

Allegheny Science & Technology

Heefner is a licensed professional engineer and has over 35 years of diverse engineering and management consulting experience in federal, commercial, and global markets. He has had an extraordinary and successful track record as a Chief Growth Officer and Vice President for multiple companies. In addition to serving as the firm's President, Heefner will focus on driving AST's growth strategy with heavy emphasis in Fossil & Sustainable Energy and Environmental markets.

"Heefner is the right leader for the AST team," said Arria Hines, CEO. "AST has many opportunities for growth right now, and we need a leader who understands the organization, along with dynamic energy and environmental markets. I am confident that Scott is the right person to lead the Company in our strategic execution, continued growth, and commercial expansion."

"I'm very excited to join the AST team," said Scott Heefner. "I believe AST has a great business model with a talented management and technology team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing environment. As industry evolves to meet the future of sustainable fossil and clean energy, I believe that AST is positioned to provide cost-effective technical solutions to help our customers meet their future energy & environmental challenges today."

Allegheny Science & Technology (AST) is an energy solutions firm with expertise in applied science & technology, mission assurance and support, and data and decision analytics. AST integrates science and technology to deliver personalized service and trusted solutions for government and commercial clients.

Founded in 2009, AST has offices in the DC Metro Area, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Idaho Falls, and West Virginia. It is the recipient of numerous industry and government awards for innovation, client service, engineering expertise, and rapid growth, including the Inc. 500 fastest-growing private companies in America.

