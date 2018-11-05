Announcement of winning design of international competition for master plan of New Government Complex Sejong at Administrative City

Forty-nine teams from around the world including four Korean consortiums and ten foreign companies entered the highly anticipated international competition for the master plan of the New Government Complex Sejong.

The New Government Complex Sejong will be built on a gross area of 134,000m2(1,442,364 sqft) and be completed in 2021 at a total cost of KRW 371.4 billion(USD 330million). The basic and working designs based on the selected entry will be completed by 2019.

The Administrative City is the first government-led construction of an administrative city in Korea's history designed to boost economic growth potential. The buildings and structures in the city will feature innovative designs collected through a global design competition for the master plan of public structures to make it a world-class city.

The winning design, Sejong City Core, expresses an administrative town in its entirety through the newly established pivotal core, the Government Complex Sejong. The new design features a 14-story building to represent its status as the core of the current Government Complex, and to project its symbolism and be a major landmark.

The design upholds harmony in that the elevation design is similar to that of the existing Government Complex; addresses security issues by dividing the work areas and the areas open to the public; and is inviting to visitors.

The new complex will be connected to the existing building via a bridge for improved work connectivity between them. Its design duly takes into consideration public accessibility and amenities: scenic pedestrian paths will stretch out and fill the space between the bus rapid transit system and Sejong Lake Park.

The construction of the Administrative City is underway, and it reflects the ideas of Jean-Pierre Durig of Switzerland and Andres Perea Ortega of Spain, who are the winners of the 2005 competition held during the early stages of urban planning of the city. It will be the world's first ring city as portrayed in their winning design.

A number of world-renowned architects are involved in the construction of many of the city's landmarks. The master plan of the National Museum Complex, one of the representative structures of the city, was also chosen through an international competition. The construction of the museum based on the winning design of Sejong Museum Gardens by Office OU will be completed in 2023.

The Administrative City continues to stride forward as a city of internationally acclaimed architecture. Many great architects from around the world have taken part in its creation through international competitions. Public buildings in the Administrative City have won global design awards, signifying the recognition of the city's world-class designs. For example, the National Library of Korea, Sejong, won a Red Dot Design Award in 2014, and the Presidential Archives won a Bronze award from the IDEA Design Awards in 2016, two of the three major design award programs in the world.

Lee Wonjae, administrator of the National Agency for Administrative City Construction, said, "I extend my gratitude and thanks to all those involved in the construction of the Government Complex, and I would like to tell everyone that we will complete the New Government Complex without any hindrance." He added, "We will do our utmost to make the city of Sejong a true administrative city that leads balanced national development."

Lee Jaeyoeng, director of the Government Buildings Management Office, said, "We will make the New Government Complex a landmark of the Government Complex Sejong and a public-first government complex where people can come and use government services with ease."

