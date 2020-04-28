Announcement relating to the voluntary delisting of Allergan Notes

DUBLIN, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) ("Allergan") announced today that it has notified the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") of its intention to voluntarily withdraw from listing on the NYSE and from registration under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") any and all outstanding notes and related guarantees of the following series issued by Allergan Funding SCS, a subsidiary of Allergan: (i) Floating Rate Notes due 2020 (NYSE: AGN20A), (ii) 0.500% Senior Notes due 2021 (NYSE: AGN21), (iii) 1.500% Senior Notes due 2023 (NYSE: AGN23A), (iv) 1.250% Senior Notes due 2024 (NYSE: AGN24A), (v) 2.625% Senior Notes due 2028 (NYSE: AGN28) and (vi) 2.125% Senior Notes due 2029 (NYSE: AGN29) (clauses (i)-(vi) collectively, the "Allergan Funding SCS Notes") in each case, following the consummation of the previously announced proposed acquisition (the "Transaction") of Allergan by AbbVie Inc. ("AbbVie") by means of a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act 2014. The proposed delisting of the Allergan Funding SCS Notes and related guarantees is contingent upon the closing of the Transaction, which is subject to, among other conditions, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. To effect the delisting, Allergan expects Allergan Funding SCS and each guarantor of the Allergan Funding SCS Notes to file a Form 25 in respect of the Allergan Funding SCS Notes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Allergan reserves the right to delay the filing of the Form 25 or to withdraw such filing for any reason prior to its effectiveness, including, without limitation, in the event that the Transaction is delayed or is not completed for any reason.

Allergan Funding SCS's decision to withdraw the Allergan Funding SCS Notes and related guarantees from listing on the NYSE and from registration under the Exchange Act was based on its determination that, following the completion of the Transaction, Allergan's ordinary shares will also be delisted from the NYSE and removed from registration under the Exchange Act and Allergan will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of AbbVie.

ABOUT ALLERGAN

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global pharmaceutical leader focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world. Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology. As part of its approach to delivering innovation for better patient care, Allergan has built one of the broadest pharmaceutical and device research and development pipelines in the industry.

With colleagues and commercial operations located in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

