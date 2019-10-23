Announcement: Strategic Partnership to Boost Realtors' Business

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agent Reputation and UpRight Avenue, LLC today announced a partnership with the mutual goal of offering the most comprehensive overall marketing products and service portfolio to their clients. The partnership promises to provide a superior client experience within the real estate, mortgage, title and other service-driven industries across North America.

This decision comes following extensive strategic planning by both companies. The partnership gives Agent Reputation the opportunity to offer a complete package of online marketing service capabilities and gives UpRight Avenue, LLC the opportunity to add heightened marketing options within website development, content creation and reputation management.

The new partnership was established to aid in solving their client's challenges and find solutions for all their marketing needs.

Both companies are committed to working in close partnership to provide best-in-class products and services to their current and future clients.

"We are excited about this partnership with UpRight Avenue, LLC. It gives us the ability to provide not only website development but top-notch social media services to our clients as well. The experience and skill set that Suzanne and her team bring to the table is unmatched, and we know that this is a win-win for both of our companies and, most importantly, for our new and existing clients," explains Sean McCrory, Founder of Agent Reputation.

"Being able to provide a full suite of online marketing services is what we have been wanting to do from day one. We saw that the products and services Agent Reputation offers are unlike any other company and their vision and goals matched ours. It was important to have this synergy for a successful partnership to be formed," says Suzanne Hawken, Founder and CEO of UpRight Avenue, LLC.

About Agent Reputation

Agent Reputation was founded in 2015 after recognizing a major shift in how people were researching and making decisions on how to choose a real estate agent. We found that people were relying more and more on an agent's online reputation, including reviews, website, and social media presence. The following year we formed a website development team specializing in WordPress and real estate websites, integrated with IDX Broker. Rather than renting websites to our clients, we felt that agents should own their websites outright with 100% portability.

Additional information about Agent Reputation can be found at https://www.agentreputation.net.

About UpRight Avenue, LLC

Upright Avenue, LLC was founded in 2019 by Suzanne Hawken. The marketing team has been working and consulting in digital marketing for the past 18 years, specializing in social media, conversational marketing and curating engagement-driven social content.

Our mission is to bring real interactions back into marketing, giving small to medium-sized businesses the personal branding they need to not only be successful but truly valuable to their clients.

Additional information about UpRight Avenue, LLC can be found at https://www.uprightavenue.com.

